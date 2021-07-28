Ketchum’s Jake Renz and Hailey’s Annika Landis were the top local runners in the Sturtevants Standhope Ultra Challenge on Saturday, July 24.
Renz won the 60-kilometer run in 7 hours, 23 minutes, 3 seconds, while Landis was the top female runner in the 30-kilometer run in 3 hours, 39 minutes, 37.4 seconds.
In all, there were 43 total local runners in the Wood River Valley and beyond. There were runners who hailed from Blaine County and up to Challis, and all the way down south to Shoshone and Twin Falls.
Of the 43 locals, 21 runners came from Hailey and 13 from Ketchum.
The Ultra Challenge was a scenic marathon-like run through the Pioneer Mountains. The 60-kilometer is capped at 37.2 miles and the 30-kilometer at 18.6 miles.
Below are the results from the race:
60k overall finishers
(Local runners in bold)
1—Jake Renz, 7:23:03. 2—Michael Postaski, 7:43:00. 3—Will Wicherski, 7:44:23.
4—Nathan Morgan, 7:50:26. 5—Jackson Long, 7:51:26. 6—Cat McClure, 8:35:35. 7—Kevin Browder, 8:55:09. 8—Jason Reeder, 8:59:24. 9—Ian Noack, 9:08:04.
10—Chris Pabian, 9:12:35. 11—Lauri Thompson, 9:21:12. 12—Sam Linnet, 9:22:32. 13—Mark Brose, 9:24:51.
14—Charlie Gurgel, 9:27:19. 15—Zachary Clarke, 9:44:16. 16—Kalina Zufelt, 9:49:27. 17—Kevin Cornell, 9:51:32. 18—Katherine Fernandez, 9:56:45. 19—Nathan Sneddon, 10:02:16. 20—Douglas Brinkerhoff, 10:04:09.
21—Nic Turco, 10:07:24. 22—Anthony Pavkovich, 10:08:10. 23—Spyder Turco, 10:08:23. 24—Logan Laubach, 10:08:27. 25—Karis Scroggs, 10:11:04. 26—Doug Packer, 10:11:30. 27—Jason Boeckmann, 10:14:21. 28—Jeff Black, 10:58:27. 29—Rio Pedersen, 11:01:37. 30—Nikki Utt, 11:04:09.
31—Thomas Smiley, 11:33:44. 32—Paul Lindauer, 11:50:28. 33—Hilary Allred, 12:15:07. 34— Lucca Criminale, 12:16:07. 35—Jason Walleser, 12:21:17. 36—Johanna Oxstrand, 12:21:25. 37—Molly Mullaney, 12:25:55. 38—Tessa Murray, 12:26:22. 39—Mikal Epperson, 12:48:28. 40—Derek Smith, 12:59:26.
41—Shari Pollard, 13:13:36. 42—Jeffrey Anderson, 13:20:28. 43—Jeromy Stafford, 13:33:17. 44—Hollis Troughton, 13:44:04. 45—Zac Troughton, 13:44:07. 46—Scott Chandler, 13:48:00. 47—Christen White, 13:55:40. 48—Tyler Horrocks, 14:20:28. 49—Robby Leiser, 14:23:36. 50—Bev Hawkins, 16:04:31.
30k overall finishers
(Local runners in bold)
1—Connor Brown, 3:17:16. 2—Bayden Menton, 3:22:09. 3—Annika Landis, 3:49:37. 4—Whit Albright, 3:52:26. 5—Jeffrey Roth, 4:04:04. 6—Ashley Knox, 4:04:51. 7—Laura Newell, 4:08:06. 8—Dan Breuer, 4:12:52. 9—Seth Higginson, 4:13:12. 10—Geoff Vaughan, 4:14:05.
11—Samantha Robinson, 4:15:33. 12—Dan Kadrmas, 4:16:50. 13—Travis Jensen, 4:20:48. 14—Whitney Trainor-Guitton, 4:21:04. 15—Tizz Strachan, 4:26:49. 16—Maya Lovlien, 4:27:09. 17—Charles Jenks, 4:28:17. 18—Michael Ackerman, 4:28:55. 19—Jennifer Schwartz, 4:29:32. 20—Justin Jones, 4:31:37.
21—Loree Berni, 4:32:33. 22—Greg Nacco, 4:39:19. 23—Nathan Bell, 4:42:30. 24—Kayla Bell, 4:42:32. 25—Jeff Paradis, 4:46:43. 26—Sheridan Jones, 4:46:57. 27—Danny Norris, 4:48:27. 28—Sara Gress, 4:48:37. 29—Ainsley Boan, 4:49:11. 30—Trey Knox, 4:50:02.
31—Megan Schooley, 4:51:16. 32—Angela Burrell, 4:59:08. 33—Megan Pepin, 5:02:02. 34—Cole Kaiserman, 5:02:50. 35—Laura Theis, 5:03:31. 36—Austin Baird, 5:12:40. 37—Michael Judd, 5:12:46. 38—Andrea McAffee, 5:12:50. 39—Joel Parks, 5:15:43. 40—Kristen Bailey, 5:17:06.
41—Greg Stowell, 5:18:45. 42—Elizabeth Dietz, 5:18:56. 43—Benjamin Goodwin, 5:32:38. 44—Mark Barney, 5:32:40. 45—Clint Foster, 5:40:13. 46—Chase Stringam, 5:40:13. 47—Markos Marzouca, 5:44:21. 48—Nancy McMath, 5:46:48. 49—Mark Johnson, 5:52:04. 50—Julie Seydel, 5:52:13.
51—Andy Johnson, 5:52:38. 52—Jack Johnson, 5:54:02. 53—Dawnette Hunter, 5:54:10. 54—Lindsey Jones, 5:56:56. 55—Jesse Schmidt, 5:56:59. 56—David Tarkalson, 5:59:44. 57—Jake Hawkins, 6:00:46. 58—Melina Burdette, 6:08:04. 59—Toni Bogue, 6:08:14. 60—Bridget Higgins, 6:09:52.
61—Sarina Samudio, 6:20:14. 62—Guinevere Allen, 6:22:43. 63—Emily Squyer, 6:23:28. 64—Tori Smith, 6:41:03. 65—Andi McQuade, 6:42:31. 66—Kip Schossow, 6:43:25. 67—Becky Neilson, 6:43:53. 68—Melissa Campbell, 6:43:54. 69—Lorinda Field, 6:44:14. 70—John Ayres, 6:49:14.
71—Kevin Hays, 6:50:58. 72—Richard Skeen, 7:04:42. 73—Erik Carlson, 7:11:59. 74—LeAnn Wiegand, 7:19:04. 75—Kenny Rogers, 7:22:25. 76—Dan Blankenship, 7:32:06. 77—Stein Shaw, 8:33:33. 78—Sam Collier, 9:56:06.
