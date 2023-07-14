Boulder Mountain Tour

Elite men racers approach the finish line near the SNRA on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

If summer temps have you pining for snowy trails, sign ups open to the public Saturday for the winter’s hallmark Nordic event: the Boulder Mountain Tour.

Sponsored by Zions Bank, the 51st iteration of the cross-country race will take place on Feb. 3, 2024.

Last year, the 50th anniversary race field was full before winter began, said event organizer Jody Zarkos, with 800 skiers in the Full Boulder and 250 in the Half.

Load comments