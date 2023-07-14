If summer temps have you pining for snowy trails, sign ups open to the public Saturday for the winter’s hallmark Nordic event: the Boulder Mountain Tour.
Sponsored by Zions Bank, the 51st iteration of the cross-country race will take place on Feb. 3, 2024.
Last year, the 50th anniversary race field was full before winter began, said event organizer Jody Zarkos, with 800 skiers in the Full Boulder and 250 in the Half.
Though the event primarily caters to skate skiers, it’s open to all ages, levels, abilities and styles, with classic tracks set along the 34-kilometer course.
The Full race starts in Senate Meadows near Galena Lodge and follows the Harriman Trail through the Sawtooth National Forest to the Sawtooth National Recreation Area headquarters north of Ketchum.
Last year’s Full Boulder winners were Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Gold Teamer Peter Wolter of Hailey in 1:17.55 and Hannah Rudd of the Bridger Ski Foundation Pro Team in 1:26.27. Twenty-five para racers also competed—the largest filed in the race’s history. Six-time U.S. Paralympian Aaron Pike won the Full Boulder in 1:46.35, and fellow U.S. team member and gold medalist Kendall Gretsch took the women’s title in 2:06.19.
The popular 15-kilometer Half Boulder “Charlie” course starts near Baker Creek. To ease congestion this year, Half Boulder racers will start in waves, Zarkos said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In