Rebecca’s Private Idaho (RPI) has opened registration with an expanded global racing format and personalized eight-week training program.
Rusch’s 9th annual signature event is one of the world’s largest and most celebrated gravel cycling races.
Accolades include “One of the World’s 25 Best Bike Rides” by Outside Magazine, “One of the Top Five Gravel Cycling Events” by Global Cycling Network and a “Monument of Gravel” by VeloNews.
For 2021, Rusch is expanding the RPI format to include the traditional RPI Sun Valley ride, plus RPI BaseCamp and RPI Remote.
With the success of the 2020 RPI hybrid event additions, RPI BaseCamp and RPI Remote will now become a staple in the expanded offerings.
RPI BaseCamp is an eight-week customized training plan, human performance program and intimate community that will empower and motivate riders as they prepare for Rebecca’s Private Idaho.
The RPI mission is to connect people, ride with purpose and celebrate the beautiful places riders explore, event organizers said in an announcement. Participants will be pedaling with a purpose to support the Be Good Foundation, whose mission is to enrich communities by using the bicycle as a catalyst for healing, empowerment and evolution. Proceeds from various aspects of RPI including registration, VIP party, online auction, rider fundraising and merchandise sales go to Rusch’s Be Good Foundation which will direct funds to global, national and local bike organizations.
To learn more and register for RPI 2021 at RebeccasPrivateIdaho.com.
