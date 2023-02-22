Nearly 200 athletes took to a dual giant slalom course on the face of Rotarun for the 2023 Arkoosh Cup on Monday, Feb. 20. Hundreds of family members and friends cheered on the skiers and snowboarders, and the competitive spirit was high from those giving their first try at racing and the more experienced racers alike.
Girls and boys under 14 raced for age-class awards, with the first-place winners in the U10 category awarded this year’s Arkoosh Cup.
“It was the perfect day for youth ski racing in the Wood River Valley,” Arkoosh Cup Chief of Race Chuck Harris said. “A huge thank-you to Rotarun for providing an impeccable venue for the race, to the coaches for their hard work and to all the parents who support their kids and help share the love of ski racing.”
The cup is named for the Arkoosh family from Gooding, who in 1957 gave Rotarun a 99-year lease for $1 per year. In 1993, the property was deeded over to Blaine County, with the underlying lease from the Arkoosh family intact.
“The Arkoosh Cup holds a truly special place in the history of Rotarun,” Rotarun Executive Director Scott McGrew said. “It’s an opportunity to remember and celebrate the incredible family who made everything we do at Rotarun possible, while continuing to foster a love of ski and snowboard racing among the youth in our community. There’s nothing quite like seeing the excitement and healthy competitive spirit come together on Arkoosh Cup day.”
The overall fastest times for boys and girls in the U10 category and winners of this year’s Arkoosh Cup were Alex Grant crossing the line in 27.52 and Alta Questad in 25.21.
Since the mid-1960s, the Arkoosh Cup has seen winners like Picabo Street, who won the Cup in 1983 and eventually went on to become an Olympic and world champion. Winners from more recent years are currently racing at the FIS elite level, including Paige DeHart (2017), Jessica Blackburn (2016) and Haley Cutler (2009). Others have gone on to become SVSEF Alpine coaches, such as Sage Rheinschild (2012), Haley Cutler (2009), KJ Savaria (2008), Charlotte Gourlay (1999) and Amanda Stelling and Connor Farrow (2007).
The Arkoosh Cup was awarded to the winning female and male of the U10 category. Award categories for the event are U12, U10, U8 and Snowboard.
TOP FIVE PER AWARD-CATEGORY RESULTS
U8 Men:
Evan McGregor
Ridge Crist
Ford Rixon
Dillon Wells
Vance Gardiner
U10 Men: Alex Grant — 2023 Arkoosh Cup Winner
Halsten Bruun
Asa Sattler
Wyatt Matthews
Lachlan Hollis
U12 Men:
Kelby Harris
Alex Brown
Max Smith
Eli Sattler
Matthew Thurman
U8 Women:
Kayla Kloster
Dylan Spengler
Estelle Turzian
Lila VanderWyst
Morgan Thomas
U10 Women: Alta Questad — 2023 Arkoosh Cup Winner
Sophie Robins
Lauren Larrabee
Amelia Beck
Arielle Ries
U12 Women:
Savannah Pringle
Jennings Fraser
Ava Gilmour
Bria Smiley
Amelie Ries
Snowboard Division:
Girls
McKenna Minas
Boys
Liam Romero
Barrett Gorringe
Everett Gorringe
Lucca Anguiano
Henry Baker
For complete 2023 Arkoosh Cup results, visit Rotarun.org. ￼
