23-02-22-arkoosh-cup-5-roland.jpg

Ava Gilmour competes in the Arkoosh Cup at Rotarun on Feb. 20.

Nearly 200 athletes took to a dual giant slalom course on the face of Rotarun for the 2023 Arkoosh Cup on Monday, Feb. 20. Hundreds of family members and friends cheered on the skiers and snowboarders, and the competitive spirit was high from those giving their first try at racing and the more experienced racers alike.

Girls and boys under 14 raced for age-class awards, with the first-place winners in the U10 category awarded this year’s Arkoosh Cup.

“It was the perfect day for youth ski racing in the Wood River Valley,” Arkoosh Cup Chief of Race Chuck Harris said. “A huge thank-you to Rotarun for providing an impeccable venue for the race, to the coaches for their hard work and to all the parents who support their kids and help share the love of ski racing.”

23-02-22-arkoosh-cup-7-roland.jpg

The Arkoosh Cup at Rotarun on Feb. 20.
23-02-22-arkoosh-cup-10-roland.jpg

The Arkoosh Cup at Rotarun on Feb. 20.

