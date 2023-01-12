Johnny Hagenbuch (copy)

Johnny Hagenbuch, seen here in 2021.

 Courtesy photos by SVSEF

Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation alums Sydney Palmer-Leger and John Steel Hagenbuch made big impressions last week during the 2023 U.S. Cross-Country Ski Championships on the Michigan Tech trails at Houghton, Michigan.

The Sun Valley Community School graduates each climbed the podium—Palmer-Leger finishing a close second in Friday’s 20-kilometer classic mass start final, and Hagenbuch placing second in last Monday’s 10k freestyle mass start debut.

Hagenbuch, 21, now a Dartmouth College sophomore, was the top American among 256 racers in the 10k free final. Bouncing back from a disappointing 2022 Nationals at Soldier Hollow, Utah, last January, he finished just 33 seconds behind race winner Andreas Kirkeng of Norway and the University of Denver.

