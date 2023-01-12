Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation alums Sydney Palmer-Leger and John Steel Hagenbuch made big impressions last week during the 2023 U.S. Cross-Country Ski Championships on the Michigan Tech trails at Houghton, Michigan.
The Sun Valley Community School graduates each climbed the podium—Palmer-Leger finishing a close second in Friday’s 20-kilometer classic mass start final, and Hagenbuch placing second in last Monday’s 10k freestyle mass start debut.
Hagenbuch, 21, now a Dartmouth College sophomore, was the top American among 256 racers in the 10k free final. Bouncing back from a disappointing 2022 Nationals at Soldier Hollow, Utah, last January, he finished just 33 seconds behind race winner Andreas Kirkeng of Norway and the University of Denver.
The 2020 Boulder Mountain Ski Tour champion, Hagenbuch was also the men’s champion of the 2021 American Birkebeiner in Wisconsin.
During Friday’s 20k classic mass start race in Michigan, Hagenbuch finished sixth of 95 racers, 58 seconds off the winning pace of University of Utah’s Luke Jager. SVSEF racer Peter Wolter, 24, from Middlebury College finished fourth in that event, and ninth in the 10k freestyle race Jan. 2.
Palmer-Leger, 20, a University of Utah junior, had a thrilling race with Alaska Pacific University’s Hailey Swirbul, 24, in Friday’s 20-kilometer classic mass start for 66 skiers. The course was four laps on a five-kilometer loop. And the pair battled to the finish, Swirbul (59:20.4) winning by a boot length over Palmer-Leger (59:20.8).
Swirbul, a Coloradoan and 2022 Olympian, posted a four-peat at nationals. She won Wednesday’s classic sprint, with Palmer-Leger fourth, after Swirbul emerged as a 19-second winner in the 10k freestyle interval start race Jan. 2. Palmer-Leger was third of 182 racers in that opening race. Swirbul won Saturday’s freestyle sprint to finish her big week.
The other top finisher from the SVSEF contingent in Michigan was Samantha Smith, 18, from Sun Valley Community School. Smith was the leading U18 racer, in seventh place overall 1:32 back in the 20k classic finale. Smith also made the semi-finals in the classic sprint, and was 16th in the 10k freestyle interval.
Four of the older SVSEF alums and current racers also had excellent results. Jake Adicoff, 27, finished 38th in the 20k classic mass start.
Sophia Mazzoni of Montana State University placed ninth in the 20k classic. Annika Landis of Vermont’s Craftsbury Green Racing Project was right behind Samantha Smith, for 17th place in 10k free. And Katie Feldman finished 29th in 20k classic.
