The Bridger Ski Foundation (BSF) has announced that four-time U.S. Olympian Andy Newell is the new Nordic Elite Team coach of the Intermountain Division cross-country ski team based in Bozeman, Mt., effective on April 1, 2020.
Newell, 36, from Bennington, Vt. retired from professional racing after the 2019-20 season. He had 220 World Cup starts during his 16 seasons with the U.S. Nordic Ski Team, mainly in classic and freestyle sprint disciplines, and three World Cup podium results.
His new position was announced Monday, April 20 in an article written by BSF Nordic Program Director Andrew Morehouse and published on the International Ski Federation (FIS) website. Fasterskier.com previously announced Newell’s new job.
Morehouse said Newell will work with the competitive Nordic racers, collegiate skiers, and the incoming Elite Team to help these athletes bridge the gap between domestic racing and international success.
The new Elite Team will focus on the highest level of competition here in the U.S. while trying to qualify for international competitions such as U-23 World Junior Championships and World Cups.
Considered to be one of the best technical skiers in the world, Newell has run a successful coaching program for the last two years called Nordic Team Solutions, which he’ll continue to operate, offering support to skiers around the world, according to Morehouse.
The Intermountain Division includes the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation (SVSEF) cross-country ski program.
Intermountain finished third with 445 points behind Alaska (597) and New England (587) at the COVID-19 shortened 2020 USSA Junior National Nordic Ski Championships in early March at Donner Summit, Ca.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In