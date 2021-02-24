This year’s Sturtevants Standhope Ultra Challenge is set to sell out before summer even arrives.
Runners who are interested in participating in this year’s race are encouraged to register in the next couple of months to ensure they have a spot.
The Sturtevants Standhope Ultra Challenge is a point-to-point 60/30-kilometer trail race that takes place in the Pioneer Mountains of Central Idaho.
The 60k race starts at Park Creek Campground on Trail Creek Road, and the 30k race starts at Fall Creek Recreation Site in Wildhorse Canyon.
Both locations are within an hour drive of downtown Ketchum/Sun Valley.
Entrants will negotiate a series of difficult mountain climbs and descents at high altitude during the race before reaching the finish line at Star Hope Campground in the Copper Basin.
Finishing this event is a major physical challenge. Entry should not be taken lightly and all athletes who are entered are encouraged to be prepared for inclement weather and long stretches of trail without support.
Athletes who are interested in signing up should visit the race website for more details: https://standhopeultrachallenge.wordpress.com. Once the field of 170 runners is filled, applicants who apply to run the race will be placed on a waitlist, where their name will remain until a runner in the race decides to drop out.
Many volunteers are needed to make the event a success. More details are at this link: https://standhopeultrachallenge.wordpress.com/volunteer/.
Sturtevants Standhope Ultra Challenge is a fundraiser for the ARPKD/CHF Alliance, the Compass Public Charter School Band, The Community School of Sun Valley, and the WRARC of Hailey.
For more information, reach out to the event directors: Ben Blessing, race director trailthrasher@gmail.com; Mary Dews, assistant race director, mary.dews@gmail.com.
