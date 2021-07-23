It’s all downhill from here as they say—but sometimes that’s a good thing.
That was the case for Sun Valley resident Rich Mull, who won the USA Cycling National Gran Fondo Road Race Championship in his age group (65-69) on Sunday, July 18, in Asheville, N.C.
To qualify, Mull won the UCI World Gran Fondo Road Race Championship in Whistler, British Columbia, and was one of 220 racers at the event in Asheville.
“I finished second or third three times in a row at Nationals between one and five seconds, so it was a relief to finally claim a win,” Mull said.
Mull added that he doesn’t have a natural blazing speed to burst at the end of races, so he had to come up with a different strategy. What was that strategy? Climb faster than everyone else.
“I won this time by attacking on a 16% grade hill about a mile to the finish without looking back,” Mull said.
The Gran Fondo format is based on a combined time through four designated timed sections. Those timed sections are detailed and published prior to the event to give cyclists a chance to game plan. A rider’s start-to-finish time is not calculated for placement, but rather taken at the crossing of each timing point. The winner is then determined by the best combined time of the four sections.
In an attempt to stay relevant versus a growing diversity in cycling—mountain, cross country, downhill—the National Gran Fondo Series were created. USA Cycling decided to jump in and the race in North Carolina was the first of its kind in the U.S.
“This looked really interesting and some of the guys that showed up are top-notch guys,” Mull said. “But I have to say, it was really fun. Most races are pretty routine, but this was a little less predictable.”
The race was 96 miles with 8,600-feet of climbing. Mull beat second-place finisher Geoff Cooper of Boulder, Colorado by 13 seconds in the 65-69 age category.
During his cycling career, this is the best finish for Mull, who has lived in the area for 22 years. Originally from Eugene, Ore., Mull ran the 5,000-meter run at Georgetown University. While not quite an Olympic-level runner, Mull continued running through his 40s, but achy joints eventually caught up.
Mull didn’t put rubber to the road until he was 50.
His son, Stephen Mull, is a sponsored rider himself who has competed in Idaho races. Stephen finished second overall to Joshua Berry in the 2019 Rebecca Rusch’s Private Idaho gravel classic.
Since the transition to cycling, Mull has done quite well, though this was highest finish in a race of this quality.
In 2019, he placed first in the Idaho State Road Race in Emmet in his age category. That same year he took second in the USA Cycling Masters Road Nationals in Colorado Springs, Colo.
In 2018, Mull again took second in the USA Cycling Masers Road Nationals in Augusta, Georgia.
In all, Mull has competed in over 100 events with this being his seventh overall victory. He also finished in the Top 5% of races nine times.
In October, Mull will compete in the UCI World Championship in Sarajevo, Bosnia.
