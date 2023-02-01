Younger alpine ski racers from the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation program will take center stage over the Feb. 4-5 weekend for Monroe Cup North Series technical events at Rotarun Ski Area west of Hailey.
The girls are scheduled for two slalom races on Saturday, Feb. 4, and the boys run their slalom gates on Sunday, Feb. 5.
Awards go to the top five overall for each gender, outside Rotarun Lodge.
