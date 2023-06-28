World Cup overall alpine skiing champion Mikaela Shiffrin and U.S. Para Snowboard team star Zach Miller have been nominated for the 2023 ESPY “Oscars of Sports” awards that will be presented July 12 on ABC television.
Shiffrin is entered in “Best Athlete in Women’s Sports” and “Best Record-Breaking Performance” categories, and Miller for “Best Athlete with a Disability.”
"Being nominated for an ESPY is hard to put into words," Miller told U.S Ski and Snowboard. To see my name now on the list of nominees, next to so many other great athletes is surreal, and something I’ll be proud of for the rest of my life!"
