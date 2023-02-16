Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin of the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team won gold in the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships giant slalom Thursday in the French Alps. It is her 13th World Championships medal, securing her the record of the most individual World Championships medals from any skier in the modern era.

Nina O’Brien continued her fantastic World Championships after winning gold in the team event earlier this week, taking 11th place in the GS and a scorching second-fastest time in the second run.

Shiffrin, who has five GS wins on the World Cup this season, held the lead after the first run by .12 seconds over hometown French skier Tessa Worley. She skied confidently at the top of the run, but a bobble near the finish made the win uncertain. However, when she crossed the line, she had the lead by .19 seconds.

Load comments