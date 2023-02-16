Mikaela Shiffrin of the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team won gold in the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships giant slalom Thursday in the French Alps. It is her 13th World Championships medal, securing her the record of the most individual World Championships medals from any skier in the modern era.
Nina O’Brien continued her fantastic World Championships after winning gold in the team event earlier this week, taking 11th place in the GS and a scorching second-fastest time in the second run.
Shiffrin, who has five GS wins on the World Cup this season, held the lead after the first run by .12 seconds over hometown French skier Tessa Worley. She skied confidently at the top of the run, but a bobble near the finish made the win uncertain. However, when she crossed the line, she had the lead by .19 seconds.
Shiffrin had raced the giant slalom on the same track at World Cup Finals last season and had also held first place after first run but finished in seventh after second run. It made this win that much sweeter.
“I feel really emotional right now," Shiffrin said. “After last year's finals here, I was leading in the first run and the second run in the sun and I lost so much time, I was so sure it was going to be the same thing today. I’ve never been that nervous in my life. I honestly can’t believe it.”
It was Shiffrin’s first gold medal in a World Championships giant slalom and her seventh World Champs gold in history. She had medaled in GS in the previous three World Champs, but this was her first win in the event. She had also not won a gold in any of her previous 10 events in the Olympics or World Championships until today.
“The most important thing all season is if I can just focus on really good skiing, so I tried to do the same today,” said Shiffrin, who is just one World Cup win away from becoming the winningest alpine skier of all time. “It was hard today. You get to World Championships, and you want the medal so much and you get nervous—and it’s just harder.”
The win also broke the tie she set on Feb. 8 with Norwegian skier Kjetil André Aamodt for the most individual World Championships medals in the modern era with 12 medals. Shiffrin now holds 13—and the record for the most medals. Having only started 16 World Champs races in her career, she has an 81% chance of taking home a medal every time she gets in the start gate.
Behind Shiffrin, Worley fell in her second run in did not finish. Federica Brignone of Italy took the silver and Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway was bronze.
Rounding out the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team, Katie Hensien was 23rd. Hensien also had a very strong second run, placing seventh in the run and only .28 seconds off of Shiffrin.
This brings Shiffrin’s tally to two medals in Courchevel-Meribel. She took home a silver in the super-G last week and will look for another medal in the slalom on Sunday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In