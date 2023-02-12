Riding the tailwinds of a spectacular Alpine World Cup season, Colorado’s Mikaela Shiffrin wrote her name into another record book with Wednesday’s silver medal super giant slalom finish at the 2023 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in France.
Shiffrin, 27, placed second to Italy’s gold medalist Marta Bassino in the 37-racer super giant slalom finale and thus captured her 12th World Championship individual medal in 15 race starts since her debut in the biennial world ski championships 10 years ago at Schladming, Austria.
Wearing the No. 9 bib on a sunny day along the 40-gate Roc de Fer course, the American ski racing star from Vermont’s Burke Mountain Academy was just 0.11 seconds away from winning a record-tying seventh world championship gold medal.
She shares the modern-day world championship individual medal lead with Norway’s Kjetil Andre Aamodt.
Aamodt, 51, won 12 world medals (five gold) in 27 world race competitions from 1991-2005. A four-time Olympic gold medalist and eight-time Olympic medalist, Aamodt is the all-time leader with 20 medals in Olympics and world events.
The all-time world alpine championship medal leader remains Belgium-born Christel Cranz of Germany, who won 15 medals (12 gold, three silver) in slalom, combined and downhill between 1934 and 1939. Cranz died in 2004 at the age of 90.
Shiffrin is expected to race giant slalom on Thursday, Feb. 16 and slalom Saturday, Feb. 18 to finish her competition slate at Meribel, France.
Entering worlds, Shiffrin has extended her World Cup prize money earnings to $719,668, way over the $437,575 she earned all last season on the way to 1,493 Cup points and the overall title. This year’s second-place woman in prize earnings is Sofia Goggia of Italy, with $251,398, and Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland is third with $238,990.
Shiffrin with 1,697 points maintains a commanding 731-point lead in the World Cup overall standings ahead of Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova (966) and Gut-Behrami (906). During Shiffrin’s high water mark in 2018-19 season, she amassed 2,204 points and beat Vlhova by 849.
The World Cup, initiated in 1966, has become and top international alpine racing circuit since its first race Jan. 5, 1967 in West Germany. Shiffrin is aiming for her fifth World Cup overall title (2017-19 and 2022) and needs one win to tie Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark for the all-time World Cup victory lead at 86.
She had podiumed in 10 consecutive world championship races before straddling a gate and disqualifying from Monday’s alpine combined.
In 2013 at Schladming, 17-year-old Shiffrin won her first medal with a victory in slalom during a world championship dominated by Ted Ligety’s three gold medals (SG, super combined, giant slalom) for the U.S. Ski Team. Ligety became the first skier in 45 years to win three golds at a single world championship event.
Shiffrin repeated as world champion slalom queen in 2015 at Vail/Beaver Creek, Co., and added a third slalom title by a huge 1.64-second margin in 2017 at St. Moritz, Switz. In that competition, she earned her first giant slalom medal, silver.
During her record 17-victory World Cup season of 2018-19, Shiffrin started the world championships at Are, Sweden with a 0.02-second gold medal win over Italy’s Sofia Goggia in super giant slalom, and ran her career world medal count to seven with a fourth straight slalom victory and a bronze in giant slalom.
Two years ago at Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, Shiffrin earned four medals—first in alpine combined, second in giant slalom, and third in slalom and super giant slalom. It gave Shiffrin eight of the 10 American world championship medals covering 2017, 2019 and 2021.
The U.S. Ski Team’s biggest world championship medal haul by event this century remains in 2005 with six medals at Santa Caterina, Italy and 2003 with six medals at St. Moritz. Bode Miller’s downhill and SG wins at Santa Caterina gave him the all-time U.S. world medal lead with five at that point in time.
Miller’s world downhill win in 2005 ahead of American silver medalist Daron Rahlves also made Miller the first non-European to win a world championship downhill race.
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE
Shiffrin has led the 21-athlete Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team squad into the 2023 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships Feb. 6-19 in the Les Trois Valles region of France. It’s the first time France has hosted worlds since the 2009 event at Val d’Isere.
The French Alps World Championship events are being split between Courchevel, where men are racing, and Meribel, where women compete. Meribel hosted the women’s alpine ski racing events of the 1992 Winter Olympics based in Albertville, France.
Television coverage in the U.S. will be provided by NBC, CNBC, Peacock and skiandsnowboard.live.
Weekends during worlds will include NBC network coverage of previously competed events, including Shiffrin’s scheduled runs in the women’s slalom and giant slalom:
Thursday, Feb. 9: Men’s super giant slalom.
Saturday, Feb. 11: Women’s downhill and an encore presentation of women’s SG at 12:30 p.m. Mountain Standard Time on NBC.
Sunday, Feb. 12: Men’s downhill, aired on NBC at 1 p.m, MST.
Tuesday, Feb. 14: Men’s and women’s parallel slalom qualifying and team parallel finals.
Wednesday, Feb. 15: Men’s and women’s parallel slalom finals.
Thursday, Feb. 16: Women’s giant slalom.
Friday, Feb. 17: Men’s giant slalom.
Saturday, Feb. 18: Women’s slalom and an encore presentation of women’s GS at 12:30 p.m. Mountain Standard Time on NBC.
Sunday, Feb. 19: Men’s slalom and an encore presentation of women’s slalom at 1 p.m. MST on NBC.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In