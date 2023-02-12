Riding the tailwinds of a spectacular Alpine World Cup season, Colorado’s Mikaela Shiffrin wrote her name into another record book with Wednesday’s silver medal super giant slalom finish at the 2023 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in France.

Shiffrin, 27, placed second to Italy’s gold medalist Marta Bassino in the 37-racer super giant slalom finale and thus captured her 12th World Championship individual medal in 15 race starts since her debut in the biennial world ski championships 10 years ago at Schladming, Austria.

Wearing the No. 9 bib on a sunny day along the 40-gate Roc de Fer course, the American ski racing star from Vermont’s Burke Mountain Academy was just 0.11 seconds away from winning a record-tying seventh world championship gold medal.

