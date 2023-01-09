Locked tight in an amazing zone of alpine skiing artistry, Mikaela Shiffrin nailed down her record-tying 82nd World Cup victory Sunday, Jan. 8 with a dominant wire-to-wire giant slalom victory at Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

Starting with bib No. 1 in a field of 64 racers, Shiffrin won the first 38-gate run on the Podkoren 3 course by 0.24 seconds. She at-tacked the second run for a resounding 0.77-second triumph over Italy’s Federica Brignone, who was the 2022 Olympic giant slalom silver medalist.

“I can’t believe it,” said Shiffrin after screaming in delight and fall-ing to her knees at the finish line, the International Ski Federation (FIS) said in its post-race report.

