On a blistering Christmastime roll, American all-around skiing ace Mikaela Shiffrin wowed her rivals and holiday spectators at Semmering, Austria, with back-to-back Audi FIS World Cup victories in giant slalom on Tuesday and Wednesday.
They were the 78th and 79th World Cup wins for the Coloradan who raced at Burke Mountain Academy. She is within three wins of all-time World Cup women’s race winner Lindsey Vonn, who has 82, and seven behind the incomparable Ingemar Stenmark and his all-time tally of 86.
Shiffrin, 27, stretched her World Cup overall lead to 305 points over Italy’s speed expert Sofia Goggia, by a 775-470 margin. Well back is Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova with 456 points. Shiffrin is seeking her fifth overall championship in seven years.
On Tuesday, Shiffrin started with the No. 1 bib out of 68 racers and posted the best first-run clocking by a resounding 0.72 seconds. She proved to be a class apart of her competitors on the tight and twisty first run.
“I was pushing really hard," she said in the International Ski Federation (FIS) post-race report. "Sometimes when I start No. 1, I’m holding back on my skiing. But today I said, no, we are not doing that, I am going full gas every time. I don’t care, every turn I am pushing.”
Well known for her technically perfect skiing yet going full gas, Shiffrin hung tough on the 43-gate Panorama run to hold off second-place Petra Vlhova of Slovakia by 0.13 seconds and hard-charging third-place Marta Bassino by 0.31 seconds in the final standings. Shiffrin had the fifth-best time on the more straightforward second GS heat.
On Wednesday, Shiffrin repeated her Semmering giant slalom double win of 2016 on a cold and difficult day. The snow was really bumpy, but No. 7-starting Shiffrin had the second-best first run, 0.22 seconds behind Swiss racer Lara Gut-Behrami. Both leaders hung tough in the second-run ruts, Shiffrin ahead by 0.10.
“It’s easier when I expect it’s going to be difficult,” said Shiffrin afterwards to an FIS reporter. “I can push harder instead of going back. I got in a good rhythm at the top and tried to carry the momentum for the bottom, but it’s not easy.”
Up-and-coming Paula Moltzan of the U.S. Ski Team had the second-fastest second run, for ninth place.
Shiffrin recorded her 15th and 16th World Cup giant slalom victories, putting her in a tie with two others (Annemarie Moser-Proell of Austria and Tessa Worley of France) for second place on the all-time World Cup GS victory list, behind Switzerland’s Verni Schneider, who had 20 during her 1984-95 career.
By far the all-time World Cup women’s slalom victory leader with 49 before Thursday’s Semmering slalom, Shiffrin pocketed over $100,000 in prize money for her giant slalom sweep—boosting her season total to $318,787. Next best is Italy’s Sofia Goggia with $197,421.
Through Wednesday’s races, the World Cup has staged 25 races, 14 for the women and 11 for the men. Shiffrin has raced in 11 of the 14 women’s events—winning five times along with a second place, fourth, fifth and two sixths. She won only five times all last season on the way to her fourth women’s overall title.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In