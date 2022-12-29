HERoic Killington Cup Presented by Stifel

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States takes a selfie with fans after the slalom at the HERoic Killington Cup Presented by Stifel on Nov. 27, 2022, in Killington, Vermont. 

 Courtesy photo by Dustin Satloff/U.S. Ski and Snowboard (@dustinsatloff // @usskiteam)

On a blistering Christmastime roll, American all-around skiing ace Mikaela Shiffrin wowed her rivals and holiday spectators at Semmering, Austria, with back-to-back Audi FIS World Cup victories in giant slalom on Tuesday and Wednesday.

They were the 78th and 79th World Cup wins for the Coloradan who raced at Burke Mountain Academy. She is within three wins of all-time World Cup women’s race winner Lindsey Vonn, who has 82, and seven behind the incomparable Ingemar Stenmark and his all-time tally of 86.

Shiffrin, 27, stretched her World Cup overall lead to 305 points over Italy’s speed expert Sofia Goggia, by a 775-470 margin. Well back is Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova with 456 points. Shiffrin is seeking her fifth overall championship in seven years.

