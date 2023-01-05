Mikaela Shiffrin is steadily moving into the rarified air of alpine ski racing’s immortals.
Shiffrin, 27, won her fifth consecutive Audi FIS World Cup race in a matter of only 18 days on Wednesday with a dominant women’s slalom performance at Zagreb, Croatia.
The Burke Mountain Academy alum bolted to a 0.23-second first-run lead among 63 racers on the 58-gate Crveni spust, and extended her top-level day for a 0.76-second victory over Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova.
Shiffrin’s four slalom victories in six events this season raised her career World Cup win total to 81, one behind fellow American Lindsey Vonn and her women’s-best 82. She is now only five wins behind all-time leader Ingemar Stenmark of Sweden and his seemingly untouchable 86 achieved from 1973-89 on the tour.
This year’s slalom success also makes it possible for Shiffrin to win the World Cup slalom globe for the seventh time, which would break the women’s record of six that she shares with Vreni Schneider of Switzerland (1984-95). Shiffin leads the slalom ranks 525-420 over Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener, in fourth today.
Through the Zagreb slalom result, Shiffrin has raced in 13 of the 16 women’s events this season. She has won seven times along with a second place, fourth, fifth and two sixths. Shiffrin won only five times last season on her way to her fourth World Cup women’s overall title.
Now with 975 points, Shiffrin boosted her current World Cup lead to 389 points over second-place Vlhova, who has 586 points. It’s possible Shiffrin can win the overall globe for the fifth time, just one behind Austria’s Annemarie Moser-Proell’s record of six from 1969-80.
She stretched her prize money earnings to $426,501, close to the $437,575 she earned all last season on the way to 1,493 Cup points.
The remarkable string of five straight wins began Dec. 18 with a super giant slalom victory at St. Moritz, Switzerland, then continued Dec. 27-29 with Shiffrin’s three-peat of two giant slalom wins and a slalom victory at Semmering, Austria.
A second women’s slalom is scheduled for after press time Thursday at Zagreb. ￼
