Mikaela Shiffrin is steadily moving into the rarified air of alpine ski racing’s immortals.

Shiffrin, 27, won her fifth consecutive Audi FIS World Cup race in a matter of only 18 days on Wednesday with a dominant women’s slalom performance at Zagreb, Croatia.

The Burke Mountain Academy alum bolted to a 0.23-second first-run lead among 63 racers on the 58-gate Crveni spust, and extended her top-level day for a 0.76-second victory over Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova.

