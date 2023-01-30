The first weekend in January brought three slalom races to Roturun for the masters, followed two weeks later by the Memorial Cup, previously known as the Skoch Cup.
Fifty racers came to compete in two Super Gs on Jan. 20, a giant slalom (GS) on Jan. 21 and a slalom on Jan. 22. While there were many individual class winners, the combined results which determine the fastest male and female overall winner of the Memorial Cup showed that Dasha Kadulova of Park City, Utah and Chris Maxwell of Sun Valley came out on top of the three-day event.
While the Memorial Cup is a long-standing tradition in masters racing, it was particularly meaningful as the Sun Valley masters lost four of their own this past year. At the Saturday evening awards party held at the American Legion Hall, Jim Ruscitto, Jimmy Grossman, Ginny Reed and Corneil Therrien were recognized for their passion and the character they brought to our community.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In