Since the first time he clicked into a pair of skis, Mike Vowels has been one of the best on the mountain. In his prime, he was a professional aerialist who won numerous competitions across the West. Then, in 1984, the unimaginable happened. At his home mountain of Alpental, Washington, on a blue bird day, he caught a tip of his skis, shot off the trail, ran into a tree and suffered a spine injury, which left him unable to use his legs. He was 29 years old.
Now, Vowels flies down the mountain on a sit-ski, serving as an official ambassador for Sun Valley Resort. Thanks to therapy and support from loved ones, Vowels has rediscovered his love for the sport and is back on the mountain after a 28-year hiatus.
“I’m back, man,” he said with a smile. “I’ve landed on my feet.”
For many years he didn’t talk about the accident that robbed him of the ability to use his legs. Then, after repeated attempts by his therapist to pry information about his life on the mountain out of him, Vowels finally relented and opened up about his ski career and the accident. What followed was a train of emotions and realizations.
“I began to write to my friend, [former professional skier] Jeff Brons, once a week and just talk about my accident, what it was like getting hurt, and how my heart was broken,” he said. “And then I would take it back into therapy.”
One day, he had an epiphany.
“The lightbulb went off one day, and I said to myself, ‘I’m going back skiing.’ And I’m a committed [person], so once I decided there was no turning back.”
That was 10 years ago. Since then, Vowels has been on the mountain a couple times every week. Learning to sit-ski took two arduous, petrifying seasons, chronicled in a self-produced documentary film. Vowels said that learning to sit-ski was one of the most difficult things he has ever done.
“The learning curve was straight up,” he said with a laugh. “Nothing from my skiing past translated. It was way harder to learn to sit-ski than stand-up ski when I was younger … my first two years [of sit-skiing] were filled with brutal, frightening crashes.”
Now, he shoots down the mountain. He needs some help getting on and off the lifts, but other than that, he is just like any other skier or boarder. Many times, he is joined by friends from his professional days, all of whom are beyond thrilled to be back skiing with Vowels.
“He is fierce, potent, invincible, unflappable, honest and true as a friend,” Brons says in the documentary. “Seeing him sit-ski is amazing.”
Vowels reflects particularly fondly on his time spent with Brons in the 1970s, when they were competing neck-and-neck for title of best freestyle skier in the West. He said life was boom or bust for professionals back then.
“There was one morning where I woke up with $10 in my pocket. I had a couple of competitions that day, and I knew I had to make something shake,” he said. “I won $400 for getting second place in the aerials competition, and $200 for getting third overall. I’m glad I didn’t choke that day, because I don’t know what I would have done.”
One of his proudest moments as a pro was when he won back-to-back one-year leases on a Porsche 914 by finishing first over a number of aerial competitions across the region, edging out Brons two years in a row.
“It was a series, so you had to finish first overall after all the competitions,” he said. “I won it two years in a row, and that Porsche was the car I would drive to the mountain everyday. It was small, so I could always squeeze into the same parking spot.”
The wins were thanks to a couple of tricks that may seem standard to fans of freestyle skiing today, but were otherworldly in the 1970s. The first one was even named after Vowels: the “Vowelsacopter.”
“The name wasn’t ego driven. After finishing 24th at one competition where I did the trick and called it what it was, a 360 combined with a daffy, I went into the next one and told the judges it was called ‘the Vowelsacopter,’ a name that my friends made up,” he said. “I finished sixth!”
The rebranded trick wowed crowds and judges alike, carrying Vowels to his first Western U.S. title and earning him his first of the Porsche leases. The next year, he stepped it up a level.
“I learned a full twist with a front [flip], called a ‘Mobius Flip,’ which at the time, there were only a few people in the world who really had that dialed in,” he said.
His competition career ended soon after. The prospects for money making as a professional freestyle skier in the 1970s were bleak, and Vowels had a more lucrative job in the construction industry available to him. He kept skiing, though, all the way up until his crash.
“Ever since I learned in junior high school, skiing was my favorite thing to do,” he said. “Even after I stopped competing, I loved skiing so much.”
Vowels’ crash is a horror story for any skier. The former competitor was attempting a double black diamond called “Side Slip Shoot” at Alpental, a narrow trail lined with a cliff on one side and a thick forest on the other.
“I poked a tip [in the snow], and when I hooked that tip I started to do a ‘Royal Christie,’ and I tried to do a high speed recovery that all skiers know” the feeling of, he said. “All of the sudden the terrain dropped out from underneath me, and now I’m airborne headed right at a tree.”
At the last minute, Vowels turned his head to avoid hitting it on the tree, which spun his body and sent him into the trunk back first. He says he has wondered some times over the years which fate would have been better. Vowels never lost consciousness during the accident. He knew he was paralyzed immediately.
“I knew it was all done there on the hill, knew everything was off the table. All that mattered was stopping the pain,” he said. “Skiing was gone. My career was gone. Everything was gone. And I knew that before I even got taken to the hospital.”
It took many years for Vowels to get used to his new life. He said that, for a while, he felt like everyone’s eyes were trained on him everywhere he went. One of the worst things was running into old friends who hadn’t heard about his accident, and who’s reaction to the tragedy he had to witness in real time.
By the time he took to the mountain on a sit-ski, he had conquered his insecurity. Now, he says that his gregarious and outgoing nature is what people notice most about him—not the fact he is bound to a wheelchair.
Vowels can’t believe some of the things he sees today’s freestyle skiers do. It inspires him, but he is perfectly happy cruising groomers and leaving the aerials to the younger crowd.
“We were like chickens scratching in the dirt” compared to what goes on today, he said. “My skill level was very solid during my peak there, but things started taking off, and I figured it was time for me to get a career.”
Vowels needs some help to get around the mountain and almost never goes without a couple of friends. The first time he did sit-ski alone, however, was a feat worth remembering.
“I drove up to Stevens Pass [in Washington)], and at the end of the day, I went down to the lounge, and I’m outside drinking a beer, and I just started weeping—it was happiness. It was one of the best moments,” he said. “It’s one of those moments where you go, ‘Oh, man, look at me. I’m lucky.’” ￼
