Since the first time he clicked into a pair of skis, Mike Vowels has been one of the best on the mountain. In his prime, he was a professional aerialist who won numerous competitions across the West. Then, in 1984, the unimaginable happened. At his home mountain of Alpental, Washington, on a blue bird day, he caught a tip of his skis, shot off the trail, ran into a tree and suffered a spine injury, which left him unable to use his legs. He was 29 years old.

Now, Vowels flies down the mountain on a sit-ski, serving as an official ambassador for Sun Valley Resort. Thanks to therapy and support from loved ones, Vowels has rediscovered his love for the sport and is back on the mountain after a 28-year hiatus.

“I’m back, man,” he said with a smile. “I’ve landed on my feet.”

