Dollar and Baldy
Express photo by Roland Lane

Dollar Mountain hosted the USASA Big Mountain West Snowboard and Freeski Series from Feb. 9-12, including four boardercross/ski cross races and two slopestyle events.

At the conclusion of the event on Sunday, the Beverly Hay Snowboard Cup was awarded, as it has been since 1999, for outstanding overall snowboarding.

The series kicked off on the cross track, with more than 80 racers registered for each race in multiple age groups. The track was built for speed, often rewarding riders who got the best start. SVSEF had athletes from the Snowboard, Freeski, and Alpine X teams taking part in the boardercross and ski cross events, with the Snowboard and Freeski Teams continuing through the weekend for slopestyle.

