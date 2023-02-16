Dollar Mountain hosted the USASA Big Mountain West Snowboard and Freeski Series from Feb. 9-12, including four boardercross/ski cross races and two slopestyle events.
At the conclusion of the event on Sunday, the Beverly Hay Snowboard Cup was awarded, as it has been since 1999, for outstanding overall snowboarding.
The series kicked off on the cross track, with more than 80 racers registered for each race in multiple age groups. The track was built for speed, often rewarding riders who got the best start. SVSEF had athletes from the Snowboard, Freeski, and Alpine X teams taking part in the boardercross and ski cross events, with the Snowboard and Freeski Teams continuing through the weekend for slopestyle.
The most competitive racing on the snowboard side came from the Menehune (11-12) and Breaker (13-14) age groups. On the ladies’ side, SVSEF’s Camille Armeen and Naomi Gorringe were standouts, often pulling out front first and never looking back. Armeen took the top step of the podium for the Menehune Girls (11-12) in multiple races, with her teammate Vivian Smith capturing third place a number of times. Gorringe snagged first place in more than one race for the Breaker Girls (13-14).
On the boys side riding for SVSEF, Ryan Olson took second place for the Menehune Boys (11-12) more than once and Uzzi Almaras did the same for the Youth Men (15-16).
Over the first two days and four boardercross races, the SVSEF Snowboard Team had multiple top tens and a number of riders doing their first-ever races—the events were a great stepping stone for everyone.
On the heels of last week’s Ski Cross competition at Palisades Tahoe where the SVSEF Alpine X Team girls swept the podium and the boys took second and third, the team showed up ready to rock and roll at Dollar Mountain for the series of ski cross races. In the Freeski Junior (17-18) Women category, SVSEF’s Reece Walther-Porino, Whitney Jannotta, Anabel Viesturs, Gretel Huss, and Helen Tobias swapped places on the podium over the course of four races over two days, dominating the race. In the Freeski Breaker (13-14) Boys category, Jay Blackburn and Tucker Reimund went 1-2 in both races on Thursday.
At this point, all athletes on the SVSEF Alpine X Team have earned the points required to compete at the national championships at Copper Mountain, Colorado, April 9-15. “It was great watching these athletes the last couple weeks,” said Steve Thompson, SVSEF Alpine X Head Coach. “Their dedication to training this year definitely paid off—now it’s time to get ready for the national championships!”
Barrett Beyer and Sam Robins from the SVSEF Freeski Team jumped into the ski cross races and each grabbed a third place finish in their respective age groups, Freeski Menehune (11-12) and Freeski Grommet (9-10).
As the competition transitioned to Slopestyle on Saturday, the Dollar Mountain Crew delivered a great course that allowed skiers and riders to really showcase what they’ve been working towards all season. “Having riders from snowboard hotbeds like Park City and Jackson in town to ride opened some of the kids’ eyes to what can be done on our local hill,” said Andy Gilbert, SVSEF Snowboard Team Head Coach. “The stoke level was super high and it showed in everyone’s riding.”
On the snowboarding side of things, standouts again were Camille Armeen who was pushing the level of riding in the Menehune Girls with great amplitude and good grabs. The level being pushed by the athletes saw Vivian Smith step up her game and earn her first Slopestyle podium with a confidence and flow that coaches all knew she had and have been waiting to see. Menehune Boys had SVSEF’s biggest group with Enzo Schmillen, Charlie Theobald, Bixby Swanger, Henry Georgiades and Miles Hatzenbuehler all stepping up to bigger tricks and putting their take on what slopestyle riding looks like. Rylan Olson was throwing bs360s, half cabs, and 540s—really taking a big step forward in his riding. Naomi Gorringe threw huge with a run that went 50/50, fs/360, method air, fs180, and 50/50 to boardslide. On her heels was Callie Allen who “busted” off a bit of a slump and threw down a smooth run with clean rail tricks and good amplitude on her straight airs. Karsen Miller, working on grabbing some points towards USASA Nationals this year, was throwing 360s both directions and added a 540 before the weekend was finished.
Highlight results for the SVSEF Snowboard Team in slopestyle include:
Day 1 Slopestyle
Menehune (11-12) Girls
- 1st Camille Armeen
Breaker (13-14) Girls
- 1st Naomi Gorringe
- 2nd Callie Allen
Youth Men (15-16)
- 2nd Karsen Miller
Day 2 Slopestyle
Menehune (11-12) Girls
- 1st Vivian Smith
Breaker (13-14) Girls
- 1st Naomi Gorringe
- 2nd Callie Allen
Youth Men (15-16)
- 2nd Karsen Miller
The SVSEF Freeski Team showed up ready to slay on their home hill. Anton Holter posted the highest score of the weekend with a 99 out 100, a near perfect run. “Send this man to the X-Games!” said Tyler Conway, SVSEF Freeski Team Head Coach. “Such an MVP weekend—these athletes showed up for the game ready to ski and the podium sweep for Freeski Youth Men was simply awesome. Next stop is Mammoth Mountain Feb. 15—GO TEAM!”
Highlight results for the SVSEF Freeski Team in slopestyle include:
Day 1 Slopestyle
Freeski Menehune (11-12) Boys
- 3rd Barret Beyer
- 4th Emmet Crist
Freeski Breaker (13-14) Girls
- 2nd Blue Allen
Freeski Breaker (13-14) Boys
- 1st Anders Coulter
- 2nd Kai Van Bueren
- 3rd Zack Torres
- 4th Leon Lo
Freeski Youth (15-16) Men
- 1st Zeppelin Pilaro
- 3rd George Corkery
- 4th Finn Wolfrom
Freeski Open Class Men
- 1st Anton Holter
Day 2 Slopestyle
Freeski Breaker (13-14) Girls
- 2nd Blue Allen
Freeski Youth (15-16) Men
- 3rd Easton Turk
The weekend concluded with the presentation of The Beverly Hay Cup, which has been awarded for outstanding overall snowboarding since 1999. Past winners include two-time Olympian Graham Watanabe, Olympic Gold Medalist Kaitlyn Farrington and many riders who have contributed to snowboarding in a variety of ways. Beverly (Hay) DeChevrieux was on hand for the awards, as was two-time Olympian and SVSEF Snowboard Team Alum, Chase Josey, who awarded medals to the kids on the final day.
With the space on the existing trophy now full of names, a new trophy for the Beverly Hay Cup was unveiled this year, designed and created by Christian Nickum and his crew at Rocky Mountain Hardware. The winners of the Beverly Hay Snowboard Cup are calculated based on a combination of factors. Athletes earn a cumulative point total based on their results in the fourth boardercross race of the series and both slopestyle events. In addition, factors are weighed based on the competitiveness within the groups, sportsmanship displayed throughout the series, and the athletes’ progression in their riding along with how they are pushing their level of riding throughout the series.
On Sunday afternoon, the Beverly Hay Snowboard Cup was awarded to Naomi Gorringe of the SVSEF Snowboard Team (Breaker Girls 13-14) and Ellis Swain of the Jackson Hole Ski & Snowboard Club (Breaker Boys 13-14). Gorringe placed first in the fourth boardercross race and won both slopestyle events within the Breaker Girls group. Swain placed third in the fourth boardercross race and won both slopestyle events within the Breaker Boys group.
“Naomi showed great sportsmanship over the week of the event and her riding really stood out in the women’s field,” said Gilbert. “Ellis showed his well-rounded riding all week; his slopestyle runs included Cab540, Front7, BS7, and throwing a double wildcat on the big jump.”
For complete event results, CLICK HERE and select Big Mountain West Series in the dropdown menu.
