Perfect blue skies and fall foliage exploded during the inaugural Elephant’s Perch Legends Never Die Trail Run—the newest addition to local running.
With 44 total participants competing in the marathon (26.2 miles) and the half marathon (13.1 miles), runners traced Oregon Gulch north of Ketchum on Saturday, Oct. 2.
Marathon winners were Ketchum’s Jakub Galczynski and Virginia McConnell of Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Galczynski’s time of 3 hours, 52 minutes, 20 seconds was the fastest of the day while McConnell—who lived in Ketchum for five years—was the lone female to compete in the marathon with 6:14:45. McConnell also finished fourth overall in the race.
Ketchum’s Jake Renz finished second with at time of 4:05:45. Eagle’s Douglas Hart (6:07:00) took third and Meridian’s Aaron Kindall (6:18:00) took fifth.
“The event was amazing to watch,” Legends Never Die Race Director Thomas Smiley said in a statement. “Some local legends were going toe-to-toe competing for $1,000 worth of prizes from sponsors.”
The event was sold out with 39 half marathon runners and five full marathon runners competing.
The top finishers in the half marathon event were Ketchum’s Taylor Sundali (1:40:41) for the men and Ketchum’s Sophie Curl (2:01:51) for the women.
This event was truly an Idaho-based event. In total, there were 41 Idahoans to run in the first-ever Legends Never Die—30 of whom were Blaine County residents.
Runners reached a course-high elevation of 7,600 feet with 2,322 feet vertical climb for the half marathon and 4,644 feet vertical climb for the marathoners.
Taking second in the half marathon was the recent Baldy Hill Climb champion—and local fitness guru—Miles Fink-Debray who took a time of 1:46:13.
Shoshone’s Ishmael Anguiano took third overall with 1:52:36.
Rounding out the top female half marathon runners were Erin Blackadar of Boise, who took a time of 2:11:50. Hailey’s Ashley Fassbender took third with 2:14:00.
