Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation GS skier Ryder Sarchett was the top American U21 (Junior) skier at the NorAm Cup Giant Slalom on Saturday, Nov. 20, at Colorado's Copper Mountain.
The Ketchum native placed second in the U21 Juniors division and 20th overall with a total time of 2 minutes, 32.35 seconds and a differential time of plus-3.13.
Sarchett’s first run of 1:15:25 was his best of the day. He received 38.77 FIS points and 11 World Cup points for his performance.
Taking the top-3 podium spots in the overall competition were Slovakia’s Andreas Zampa (2:29.22), Germany’s Fabian Grats (2:29.67) and American Jett Seymour (2:29.69).
