Courtesy photo by David Patrie

Ketchum fourth-grader Camden Patrie completed his ninth and final 12,000-foot peak in Idaho on Saturday, Sept. 11. Patrie, 9, achieved his goal of all nine Idaho “12ers” last summer, becoming the fourth child 10-years-old or younger to accomplish the feat. Patrie spent the winter of 2020-21 researching the peaks, seven of which are in the Lost River Range and one each in the Pioneer and Lemhi Ranges. He read climbing books, mapped out routes on Google Earth, and practiced on smaller hikes and climbs during the springtime. Patrie began his goal on Saturday, June 26, by completing Hyndman Peak in the Pioneer Range.

