Ketchum cyclists Rebecca Rusch and Zac Southwind competed in the Fat Pursuit in Island Park. The fat bike race is dubbed “A winter race in the greater Yellowstone Ecosystem” and features two races—a 60-kilometer and 200-kilometer race.
Both Rusch and Southwind competed in the 200k race. Rusch, 53, was the top female finisher in the bike race, placing fifth overall with a time of 1 day, 5 hours and 17 minutes and an average moving speed of 6.3 miles per hour. Southwind, 48, finished in 2 days, 4 hours and 23 minutes.
Kurt Refsnider, 40, of Prescott, Arizona, won the overall bike race, completing the course in 1 day, 2 hours and 17 minutes.
