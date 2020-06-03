Willy Cook and Jim McClatchy, organizers of the John McClatchy “Big Fish” Memorial Fishing Derby held in June, have postponed the 10th annual fundraising event until further notice.
The popular fishing derby at Magic Reservoir south of Bellevue had been planned for Saturday, June 20.
Cook explained, “Attempting to place 150 people in close confines seemed irresponsible due to the coronavirus.
“We are proud of running a clean event remembering John and donating over $50,000 to Camp Rainbow Gold and do not wish our efforts to be tarnished in any way even if the 10th does not happen until next year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
go ahead and fish,the covid scare was fake news.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In