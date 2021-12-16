The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation cross-country team last weekend sent multiple male and female athletes to the 2021 Gitchi Gami Games in Cable, Wisconsin, and saw local Nordic skier Johnny Hagenbuch finish fourth in the men’s Classic 15-kilometer race.
Not only did Hagenbuch finish first among SVSEF athletes, but he was also the top U23 skier in the bunch, crossing the line with a time of 35 minutes, 14.58 seconds. Hagenbuch trailed overall winner Philippe Boucher of Canada by approximately 14 seconds (35:00.60).
Along with Hagenbuch, male SVSEF cross-country skiers Sam Wood (35:32.91) took 14th, Karl Schulz (35:53.58) took 18th and Peter Holmes (36:26.47) took 21st.
On the women’s side, Katie Feldman was the top female SVSEF skier. Feldman finished in seventh in the women’s Classic 15k race with a time of 41:38.23 in the Senior Class. Fellow SVSEF women’s skier Sarah Goble—also in the Senior Class—took 13th with a time of 43:01.09.
The top overall finisher for the women’s race was Rosie Frankowski (40:19.99) from Alaska Pacific University (APU) Nordic Ski Center.
Former SVSEF skier Annika Landis—skiing out of Craftsbury Green Racing Project (CGRP) took 10th with a time of 41:43.08.
SVSEF Freestyle/Mogul Team prepares for Winter Park
Three SVSEF Freestyle and Mogul skiers finished in the top 36 of last season’s year-long points race, qualifying them for the U.S. Ski Team Selections from Dec. 18-21 in Winter Park, Colorado. Those athletes are Erik Babcock, Tillie Babcock, and Samantha Smith. ￼
