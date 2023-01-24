Men’s 30km Mass Start at 2023 FISU World University Games

John Steel Hagenbuch (1) of the USA during the men’s Cross Country 30 km mass start at the World University Games on January 19, in Lake Placid, New York. He won the gold medal.

 Photo by Porter Binks/FISU Games

John Steel Hagenbuch, a Community School and Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation alum, won two medals in the FISU World University Games at Lake Placid, New York.

The Dartmouth College sophomore won the Men's 30km Mass Start Free and finished third in the Men's 10km Individual Pursuit Free.

He also finished seventh in the Men's 10kn Individual Classic and ninth in the Men's Sprint Free.

Load comments