John Steel Hagenbuch, a Community School and Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation alum, won two medals in the FISU World University Games at Lake Placid, New York.
The Dartmouth College sophomore won the Men's 30km Mass Start Free and finished third in the Men's 10km Individual Pursuit Free.
He also finished seventh in the Men's 10kn Individual Classic and ninth in the Men's Sprint Free.
The 11-day international festival and competition combines high-level sport with educational and cultural events, all taking place in Lake Placid and nearby towns.
The Winter World University Games is the largest multi-sport winter event in the world, after the Winter Olympics. The games combine high-level competitive sport with educational and cultural events, both in Lake Placid and nearby towns. University students between the ages of 17 and 25 are eligible to enter.
At the beginning of the 19th century, the games were born, guided by the father of the modern Olympics, Baron Pierre de Coubertin. The first inter-university meets were held in the United States, England, and Switzerland.
That gradually led to the emergence of university sports associations, the first of which came into being in the United States in 1905. The International Confederation of Students was established in 1919 and it was this organization’s Sports Committee that launched the first World University Games in 1923.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In