John Crews, an artist on skis, hangs up his boots

Legendary Sun Valley instructor leaves a legacy of skiers on Baldy

John Crews comes from a golden lineage of skiing. His mentor, Franz Gabl, was an Olympic medalist who learned from Hannes Schneider, the father of modern ski instruction. Crews was lucky to be taken under Gabl’s wing, as the older Austrian downhiller sensed a kindred spirit in the young American, who not long before, had decided to pack up his life and head west to the mountains with little in mind but skiing.

Crews, who has served as a ski instructor at Sun Valley Resort since the early 70s, will give his final lesson at the end of this season, as a concussion is causing him to do something he never thought he was capable of: retire.

Crews first knew he wanted to ski for a living after taking what he compared to a “walkabout”—an Australian tradition that calls for a young man to explore nature in solitude in order to figure out their life path.

johncrews1.jpg

John demonstrates a “tip roll,” sometime in the late 70s.
johncrews2.jpg

Crews gets air on Baldy.
Johncrews4.jpg

Crews in the 1990s.

