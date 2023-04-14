John Crews, an artist on skis, hangs up his boots

John Crews comes from a golden lineage of skiing. His mentor, Franz Gabl, was an Olympic medalist who learned from Hannes Schneider, the father of modern ski instruction. Crews was lucky to be taken under Gabl’s wing, as the older Austrian downhiller sensed a kindred spirit in the young American, who not long before, had decided to pack up his life and head west to the mountains with little in mind but skiing.
Crews, who has served as a ski instructor at Sun Valley Resort since the early 70s, will give his final lesson at the end of this season, as a concussion is causing him to do something he never thought he was capable of: retire.
Crews first knew he wanted to ski for a living after taking what he compared to a “walkabout”—an Australian tradition that calls for a young man to explore nature in solitude in order to figure out their life path.
“I grabbed a backpack and spent months hiking up and down the West Coast, reading, thinking and studying,” he said. “My conclusion, halfway down the California coast, was that there was no question I needed to spend my life in the mountains skiing. I literally turned around and hiked back home and grabbed my skis and headed to the Rockies.”
Crews moved to Sun Valley, and was soon one of the better skiers on the mountain. He said at that point, he was done pursuing racing—he wanted to get into the burgeoning freestyle scene. He recalled one stunt that got the attention of legendary filmmaker Warren Miller, spurring his professional and sponsored career.
“One day, we built a big jump. There’s a grove of trees at the top of Christmas Bowl, below the Ski Patrol shack. We got an old picnic table out of the shack and propped it up above the trees, put snow on it and started skating in from way above to hit it,” he said. “We flew over the tops of those trees and landed about 120 feet below in Christmas Bowl.” Miller heard about it and put out word that he wanted to meet the men responsible.
Crews met with Miller, and soon, the filmmaker was sponsoring Crews to go to a national competition in Vail. Unfortunately, they arrived on the day of competition—and not two days before, like everyone else.
“They said, ‘There has been two days of mandatory training. Everyone else has trained, you’re not just going to go and go off it,’” Crews said. “And we told them, ‘We’re here for Warren Miller, we have to film it.’ And they said, ‘Well, it’s your death!’ and reluctantly gave me permission.” He was getting ready to jump on a pair of 220-centimeter downhill skis, which “didn’t turn until you hit 60 miles per hour,” he said.
Crews got off the lift and asked where he could find the jump. Pointed the right way, he took off down the hill. He was going 60 miles an hour when he saw it in front of him.
“I hit the jump and fly 150 or so feet, but the landing was a different pitch then I was expecting.”
He was off balance when he landed, and overshot the landing. He bounced down the mountain for the next hundred feet before coming to a stop.
“It made great footage. It wasn’t what we were hoping for, but it made the film,” Crews said with a smile.
Not long after that, an American Sun Valley ski school director named Paul Rambo asked Crews to help him start one of the first freestyle ski schools in the country. Crews, who at that point had been mentored by Austrian skiers “steeped in racing tradition,” welcomed the new challenge.
“That was a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Crews said, “It was a little bit of a tough decision. But in the end, it was a really simple, obvious decision.”
But soon after Rambo was replaced by an Austrian skier, who once again had no interest in freestyle. Rainer Kolb, was, like Crews, stubborn and strong willed. But, they formed a mutual admiration. Crews—who has a story for everything—described how Kolb became such a talented skier:
“He analyzed everything with an incredible eye—the most famous ski race in the world is at the Hahnenkamm, which has been going since 1931. Any racer will tell you it’s the most challenging ... Kolb, as a child, grew up in a hut on the mountain. And everyday to ski to school, he had to ski down the Hahnenkamm. That’s quite a way to school as a child.”
At this point in his career, Crews said it was not unusual for him to spend all day on lower River Run, instructing. That made it tough on his wife, Janet, whom he fittingly met on a lift at Sun Valley. Janet explained how being married to one of the resort’s top ski instructor didn’t come with the perks she thought it would.
“He was booked all day, every day. For the first ten years of our marriage, he would say, ‘I saw you skiing on lower Warm Springs today, here’s what I saw,’ and then demonstrate with dry-land lessons every night, and I gradually became a better skier,” she said.
They got along from the start, but it took a chance encounter for Janet to realize how much she liked John. At first—because of his reputation as a technical and skilled teacher—she avoided him on the mountain.
“People kept telling me I needed to sign up with John Crews as an instructor, but I kept avoiding him. And then I met a guy on the chairlift who asked me where I was from, and I said a town north of Seattle,” she said. “And he said ‘Bellingham?’”
That guy was John. When they realized they shared the same hometown, the two hit it off. “We met when we were 35 and hit it off, and we’ve been married for 35 years.”
That chairlift ride was at the end of the season, in April. They married the following fall.
They now work as a team for many private lessons, which take the Crews across the world. Janet serves as John’s assistant. She says that she plays an important buffer role.
“There have been many times over the years where a couple was competitive with each other, and one might get a little pouty if the other was getting John’s attention,” she said with a chuckle. “So I would just talk to them and keep them company until it’s their turn to get attention.”
Janet recalled one of the first times she knew that John’s career was going to provide them with more interesting experiences than that of the typical ski instructor.
A New York real estate magnate came to Sun Valley and hired John for a couple of days. Crews typically doesn’t perform full day lessons, but this client insisted and paid handsomely. At the end of the trip, he told John, “You’re my instructor now.”
John explained that this isn’t how he worked. But the client wouldn’t take no for an answer. Soon, he had talked John into coming to the family’s house in Utah for a week of instruction, with tickets, food and board paid for. The Crews have also traveled to Italy, France, Switzerland and Canada with clients.
It’s natural to wonder if the Crews’ don’t get skied out. John and Janet live in Maui in the summer, where they teach windsurfing. John called it the “perfect complement” to their life in Sun Valley. He has developed a similar client list for windsurfing instruction, and, as with skiing, many families are on their second or third generation of instruction from John.
His ability to speak to each clients’ worldview is what makes him unique, says Spencer Hall, a student who works as a lawyer in Seattle.
“John looked at me and didn’t assume that I was a middle-aged, pathetic skier that had no serious commitment,” he said. “He asked me what my goal was, and I told him and he listened to me and then he was honest and said, ‘You got a long way to go.’ His honesty and his directness appealed to me.”
Crews is obsessed with being able to break down skiing into whatever terms a person requires, and took classes in the summer on kinesiology, anatomy, psychology and more.
“Having my background ... I can be very specific about exactly which muscle we’re using, exactly how we’re using that joint and what’s the nature of that joint,” he said. “Not everybody needs to know that in the lesson. But for those that really understand it, it’s important.”
One of his long time students is Michael Boskin, a professor of economics and senior fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. For Boskin, Crews breakthrough came with a unique approach: graphs in the snow. He would chart different angles for Boskin, who found those terms easier to understand.
“I have had thousands of students at Stanford. And John is just a terrific teacher. He can explain things in as much detail as you want. I’m far more analytical, and my wife would rather just watch him [and emulate his form]. He managed to be perfect for both of us.” Boskin said.
Crews told a story of one client who had tried repeatedly to get his wife to enjoy skiing, to no avail. She was a figure skater, and Crews explained to her how arcing down the hill is similar to the motion she loved on ice. He said within 3 hours, she began to love skiing, and was demonstrating perfectly carved turns to the pleasure and bewilderment of her husband.
“The idea of sliding down a hill sideways to her was like nails on a chalkboard,” he said. “But once she started doing figure eights on the hill, she [loved it].”
Since the 90s, Crews has dedicated his time to new carving techniques, which he called a revolutionary change to the sport.
“When curvy skis came out in the 1990s, I went nuts. It turned the world upside down—we could do things that we had never dreamed of, things that were impossible on previous equipment,” he said. “Teaching carving became my world.”
Interestingly, Crews said that he believes less than 5% of skiers have ever actually carved a turn correctly. Crews is no stranger to having different tactics from the rest of the mountain. In fact, it’s what attracted Sun Valley veteran Dave Clack to him in the first place.
“I was riding up on the Christmas lift from the Roundhouse to the top. And there was an instructor coming down with two people, and I immediately noticed a completely different skier than anything I hadn’t seen before,” Clack said. Clack got off the lift and hustled down in pursuit. “And I just went up and said, I need to know your name, because I want to get a lesson. I saw the name on his instructor’s parka, and so I went down and signed up for a lesson.”
Clack said that the difference between Crews and other instructors was immediate.
“The next day I was on the mountain with John Crews, and it was like night and day,” he said. “In other words, all of a sudden I started really, truly understanding how to ski.”
Clack has been skiing since he got a pair of planks on Christmas Day in 1940. He has been coming to Sun Valley for 75 years, and said that John Crews is the best instructor he has ever had.
“The reason I am still skiing at 88 years old is because, as equipment and technique has changed, I’m able to stay up to date,” he said. “John knows the latest and greatest of everything.”
Crews meticulously studied the world’s racing circuits, looking to take the techniques of the best of the best and apply them to everyday skiing. Now that he is set to retire, Janet thinks his attitude towards the sport will shift a bit.
“There is a different personality when he free skis,” she said. “He’s this excited 19 year old guy who loves skiing, and that’s been coming back out more and more.”
The resort celebration for John occurred earlier this spring. John attended, and brought his instructional book, which instructs on the “art of skiing,” as he says. He said he was pleasantly surprised that his book sold out quickly— mostly to younger ski instructors.
Crews refers to skiing as an art—and not a sport—because it is a form of personal expression.
“If you watch a skier, you can very quickly determine if it is a sport or an art to them. If you see someone flying down the run with not great precision, a lot of action, but not a sense of total complete dedication to that moment, it is not someone who sees it as an art,” he said. “It may take you a half an hour on a run before you see one, but there is a complete sense of absolute dedication to the highest possible performance at each split second moment. That’s an artist.” ￼
