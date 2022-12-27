Jessie Diggins

Jessie Diggins

 Photo courtesy U.S. Ski and Snowboard

Three-time U.S. Olympian Jessie Diggins, 31, set another American Nordic skiing record Sunday, Dec. 18 on a bluebird day at Davos, Switzerland, where the FIS Cross Country World Cup was staged.

Diggins, 31, from St. Paul, Minnesota, captured her 14th World Cup victory and thus became the most decorated American cross-country skier in history. She led 49 skiers to the finish line in the 20-kilometer interval start freestyle race with a final time of 48:43, the day’s best by five seconds.

The 5-4, 128-pound U.S. Nordic Ski Team leader broke the World Cup race winning record that she had shared with her 2018 Olympic champion teammate Kikkan Randall. And Diggins improved her prize money earnings to $52,575 this season, which ranks second on the tour.

Load comments