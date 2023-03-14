JessieDiggins@

Jessie Diggins

Sunday, March 12, was a historic day on a historic hill in Oslo, Norway, for the 32 women competing in the inaugural 50-kilometer (31-mile) mass-start women’s freestyle event of the FIS Cross Country World Cup.

Four Americans, including three-time U.S. Olympian Jessie Diggins, tackled the Holmenkollen 50k race, one of the longest-running cross-country ski races in the world, on one of the circuit’s most grueling courses.

Historically, only men raced the Holmenkollen 50k. This year, it was finally the women’s turn.