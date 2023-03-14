Sunday, March 12, was a historic day on a historic hill in Oslo, Norway, for the 32 women competing in the inaugural 50-kilometer (31-mile) mass-start women’s freestyle event of the FIS Cross Country World Cup.
Four Americans, including three-time U.S. Olympian Jessie Diggins, tackled the Holmenkollen 50k race, one of the longest-running cross-country ski races in the world, on one of the circuit’s most grueling courses.
Historically, only men raced the Holmenkollen 50k. This year, it was finally the women’s turn.
“It was so cool to finally get to do 50k—I’ve been wanting to do this my whole career,” Diggins told the International Ski Federation (FIS) afterward.
And what a thrilling finish it was to the six-lap, 8.3k per lap race that featured over 6,000-feet of vertical gain and was watched by tens of thousands of enthusiastic spectators, including Norway’s King Harald V.
Diggins, 31, the native of St. Paul, Minnesota, and a Stratton Mountain School ski teamer, was one of three racers in a breathtaking sprint to the finish that left the three podium skiers within a second of each other.
Winning in two hours, 13 minutes and 36.1 seconds was Ragnhild Gloeersen Haga, 32, of Norway ahead of her teammate Astrid Oeyre Slind, 35, who was seeking her first World Cup victory.
Slind’s time was 2.13:36.4, just ahead of third-place Diggins at 2.13:36.6. Speaking to the FIS, Haga compared the Holmenkollen win to her two gold medals at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang. Sunday was Haga’s first individual World Cup win.
“Whew! What an inaugural women’s 50k!,” tweeted Chad Salmela, NBC Olympic sports broadcaster, former U.S. Biathlon team member and current College of St. Scholastica varsity cross-country ski team coach.
Salmela added in the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association race report, “Today was a victory for women’s skiing and a victory for skiing in general.” Salmela was joined by Olympic champion Kikkan Randall in Sunday’s live race broadcast.
The other three Americans finishing Sunday were Rosie Brennan, 34, of Alaska Pacific University (13th, 2.16:30); Hailey Swirbul, 24, of Alaska Pacific (25th, 2.21:11); and Alayna Sonnesyn, 26, of the Stratton Mountain School ski team (30th, 2.23:22).
“I feel that a race like the 50k really embodies the spirit of Nordic skiing as a whole, and what’s it’s really about,” Swirbul said.
What Sunday’s 11th World Cup stage event was about for Diggins was an opportunity to move closer to her ultimate goal this season—winning the overall World Cup title to add it to the one she claimed in 2021.
Diggins told the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association, “I was out for bonus points and skied a smart and controlled race. I did the very best job I could in preparing for this race, but I did start cramping at 25k, which is pretty early on.
“I was thrilled to find myself in a sprint out fighting for the win, especially to battle back after all the muscle spasms. It was such a cool thrill and I’m stoked for the women that were on the podium with me.”
Diggins, a six-time U.S. national champion who placed third at Sun Valley in 2011 in the 30k classic race, earned an Olympic gold medal in team sprint in 2018 and captured the 2022 Olympic silver medal in the 30k freestyle at Beijing, China.
She is a two-time FIS World Championship gold medalist including her first-place finish in 10k freestyle during the 43rd FIS Worlds staged Feb. 21 to March 5 in Slovenia.
Diggins is contending for the 2023 World Cup overall title, coming away from the Holmenkollen success with 1,548 World Cup points to trail current leader Tiril Udnes Weng, 26, of Norway (1,635 points) by only 87 points. She is second in the distance standings, 970-963 behind Kerttu Niskanen of Finland.
In Oslo, she collected enough bonus points to go from 134 points behind Weng to only 87 points down, with seven races left—March 14 at Drammen, Norway (classic sprint); March 17-19 at Falun, Sweden (10k classic, freestyle sprint); March 21 at Tallinn, Estonia (freestsyle sprint); and March 24-26 at Lahti, Finland (classic sprint and 20k classic mass start).
Diggins won the 2021 World Cup overall and distance crowns including the Tour de Ski title. This season, she has won $89,831 on the tour to rank fourth in overall prize money.
On Dec. 18 at Davos, Switzerland, Diggins set another American Nordic skiing record when she captured her 14th World Cup victory (in 20k skate) and thus became the most decorated U.S. Nordic skier ever.
After Sunday’s long-awaited and memorable Holmenkollen 50k, Diggins reflected to U.S. Ski and Snowboard on the importance of the first-ever 50k distance race for women.
“I think it absolutely is the right message we want to send to young girls all over the world that you work just as hard as the guys, you train just as hard, and you should get to race the same exact races,” she said.
“Today, we got a chance to show that we absolutely can do this, and it was awesome.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In