Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation alum Jesse Keefe earned his first gold of the season late last month, winning the men’s standing Slalom 2023 FIS Para Alpine Skiing Canadian and USA National Championships at Kimberley Alpine Resort in British Columbia.
The March 28 win headlined a banner week for the 2022 Paralympian, who competes in the LW4 class. Keefe, 18, also notched fourth place finishes in both the standing Super G and Giant Slalom events. ￼
