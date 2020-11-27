A steady stream of innovations in outdoor sports gear has been making recreation in the snow more fun every year, and this winter is no exception.
One long-term trend that continues this year is increasing hybridization of resort and backcountry ski gear.
“I see more and more of these do-both, all-in-one kind of product,” said Sturtevants owner Olin Glenne.
Hybrid alpine-backcountry bindings have been on the market for a few years, but the older ones are heavy—basically alpine bindings with climbing capability. The original ones were “frame” bindings that required the user to pick up the heel piece with every step uphill. Now, “tech” binding technology—which connects the binding to the boot with a pin on each side of the toe piece—has been adapted to alpine use.
The Marker Duke PT binding has a plate screwed onto the ski with the pins that connect to an alpine touring boot for climbing, and a detachable toe piece with a release mechanism for skiing down. For climbing, the toe piece can be either pushed forward or detached entirely and carried in a pack to reduce weight on the ski. In downhill mode, the binding can be used with a regular alpine boot that doesn’t have pin holes.
The binding combines the lighter weight of a tech binding with the reliable release of an alpine binding. Backcountry tech bindings, Glenne said, don’t conform to any standards of release settings, and are “all over the map” in terms of the pressure required for release at a particular setting.
Glenne said that due to its weight, the Duke is more of an Alpine binding than a backcountry binding—suitable for people who plan to use it mainly at a ski area but may do some climbing, or to those who just want to buy one setup for lift-served skiing and touring.
For pure alpine touring, The Elephant’s Perch shop technician Josh Murdock points to the DPS Pagoda Tour as noteworthy this winter. Murdock said the ski is a bit heavier than last year’s model, but significantly stiffer and more dampened, making it perform well on ice as well as in powder. He said DPS has done that by adding strips of paulownia wood and ash to a foam core, sandwiched between layers of carbon fiber.
“For people who are looking for one ski to do everything, this is definitely worth considering,” he said.
The Scarpa F1 LT Alpine touring boot adapts the technology of ski mountaineering racing—which involves both climbs and descents—to a recreational touring boot. It uses Grilamid plastic—light, stiff, easy to heat-mold and expensive—reinforced with carbon fibers. That mixture makes it very stiff for the weight, said Backwoods Mountain Sports Managing Partner Paddy McIlvoy.
“It’s a have-your-cake-and-eat-it-too piece of technology,” McIlvoy said. “It’s very, very light, but still very warm and able to drive any ski on the market.”
The boot has 3-millimeter-thick, lightweight Intuition liners (1 millimeter thicker than race-boot liners) and uses a walk mechanism on the back borrowed from Scarpa’s Alien race boot.
“It literally feels like you’re skinning on running shoes,” McIlvoy said.
The boots cost $799.
In the Nordic world, skin strips for grip on classic skies are making a comeback, Murdock said. Skis with skin strips started to gain popularity some years ago, but lost favor when the skins started peeling off, and as skiers realized that the kick zones on their skies weren’t quite right, he said.
“Now they’ve got those really dialed in,” he said, including kick zones that are precisely matched to the flex and length of each pair of skis.
He points to the Fischer Twin Skin Supreme Xtralite as a good choice for recreational skiers—it has a bit of sidecut to make it more stable and costs only $350.
“It really mimics what I’d get out of a well-done waxable classic,” Murdock said.
COVID-restrictions-compatible ski gear
“Given that people are not going to be able to boot up in lodges this year, the idea of a heated boot bag is especially appealing,” said Sam Cochran at Pete Lane’s Mountain Sports in Sun Valley. “Plug it in the night before in your home on low heat, transfer it to your car in the morning and you have toasty warm boots that are easy to get on when you are booting up in the parking lot.”
Pete Lane’s carries the Kulkea Thermal Trekker heated boot bags. The bags come with an AC cord and three heat settings to warm up bags indoors as well as a DC cord to plug into a car while driving to the base area.
Cochran also suggests Lenz heated socks since opportunities to warm up in the lodges will be limited.
The rear-entry Nordica HF (“hands-free”) ski boot could also be a help for booting up in the parking lot.
“The monolock buckle system allows for hands-free closure of the boot. Just push it down with your foot or pole and you are good to go,” Nordica states on its website.
And the boots have a high-traction sole for the walk to the lifts.
In the more high-end market boots, Head has modified its line of race boots so they’re much easier to get in and out of.
“They were able to design the boot so they’re so easy to slip on, but you don’t lose any performance,” said Ski Tek owner Brent Hansen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In