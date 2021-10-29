With the clock ticking at 103 days until the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, American skiing champion Mikaela Shiffrin showed Saturday in Austria that she is ready for the challenge of her third Olympic season.
Colorado’s Shiffrin, 26, won her 70th World Cup alpine race by a 0.14-second margin over runner-up Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland on a sunny, bluebird day for 48 gates of women’s giant slalom racing on the Rettenbach glacier at Soelden.
Shiffrin in notching her 13th World Cup giant slalom victory won $48,944 in prize money. Third place, 1.30 seconds back, went to reigning Audi FIS Ski World Cup women’s champion Petra Vlhova of Slovakia.
Before an estimated 9,000 spectators, three-time World Cup overall champion Shiffrin became the first female athlete to win at least one giant slalom in six straight seasons. The six-time world champ from Vail now has won at least one World Cup race over 10 consecutive campaigns.
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Shiffrin led four American women into the top 25 in the 2022 Olympic season debut. It was the best U.S. Ski Team women’s giant slalom result in this era, according to a U.S. Ski and Snowboard report.
Placing ninth with a career-best finish was American Nina O’Brien. A.J. Hurt placed 20th and Paula Moltzan 23rd of 75 starters.
Having had the second-fastest time in the first run, Shiffrin was running 29th. She came down with a healthy lead of 1.3 seconds over Vlhova, but Gut was yet to come. Gut skied a near-perfect run, with fast splits all the way down, but in the end, Shiffrin bested her by 0.14.
In Sunday’s men’s giant slalom opener at Soelden, U.S. racer River Radamus finished sixth behind winner Marco Odermatt of Switzerland.
The World Cup resumes with women’s slalom races Nov. 20-21 at Levi, Finland.
