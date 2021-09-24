Ketchum’s Mike Hattrup headlines U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021, which was announced at Elkhorn Golf Club on Monday
In total, nine people will be inducted in the Class of 2021. However, because COVID-19 has made live events difficult, the official ceremony has been pushed back until March 2023 in Big Sky, Montana.
Hattrup grew up in Seattle and became a freestyle skiing icon before transitioning to backcountry skiing. He competed in moguls as a member of the U.S. Freestyle Ski Team, and went on to star in more than a dozen ski films, including the iconic “Blizzard of Aahhh’s.”
In 1998, he was named by POWDER Magazine as one of the “50 Best Skiers in North America.”
“It’s a pleasure. I am deeply humbled and honored,” Hattrup said Monday. “I thank everybody. I’d like to thank my wife, Claudia because she’s the one who was home with the kids when I was off shooting films or testing skis or doing something fun. I’m super grateful. Thank you very much.”
Other inductees include:
l Sven Coomer, who revolutionized ski boots by making ski boots with a plastic shell.
l Herman K. Dupré, who was considered the “father of snowmaking.”
l Alan Schoenberger, who was a World Ski Champion, Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame inductee and all-around snowsport ambassador. He also won the World Ballet Skiing Championship.
l Renie and David Gorsuch, a husband and wife team that competed for the U.S. in the 1960 Squaw Valley Olympics. They have also been active community leaders in Vail and Beaver Creek.
l Peter Graves, who is an American television sportscaster and public address announcer specializing in Olympic, lifestyle and action sports. He is known as “the voice” for many sports, including 11 Olympic Games.
l Jan Reynolds, who was selected by Esquire Magazine as “Athlete of the Decade” for her grueling first descents on the Himalayan Everest Grand Circle expedition. She was also the top biathlete in the first women’s World Cup Championships in 1984.
l John Eaves, who was a quintessential ski film star. He played James Bond’s stunt double in “A View To A Kill” and starred in the Bogner film “Fire and Ice.”
Class of 2019, 2020 to be inducted
at Sun Valley in spring
Since COVID-19 has pushed back the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame ceremonies, both the 2019 and 2020 classes will be officially inducted on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Sun Valley Inn’s Limelight Ballroom.
Between both classes, 16 inductees will be honored.
For the athletes and ambassadors that are unable to make it to Sun Valley, the inductees will be honored three weeks prior at Bretton Woods at Mount Washington in New Hampshire.
The 2019 inductees include Scott Brooksbank, Kit DesLauriers, Johnny Spillane, Benjamin Finley, Arthur Clay, James Niehues, Greg Stump and Sherman Poppen.
The 2020 inductees include local Ketchum skiing icon Bobbie Burns, Brian Fairbank, Holly Flanders, Alison Owen, Howard Peterson, Kristean Porter, Hank Tauber and Seth Wescott.
