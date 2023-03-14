Karin-Harjo@

Karin Harjo

U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced the return of Karin Harjo to the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team as head coach of the greatest alpine skier of all time, Mikaela Shiffrin.

The 23-year coaching veteran returns following a successful stint as the head coach of the women’s alpine national team at Alpine Canada.

While with Alpine Canada, athletes had breakthrough seasons, highlighted by Valérie Grenier’s first World Cup victory in giant slalom and Laurence St-Germain’s first World Championship medal and podium—a gold in slalom.

