U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced the 31 athletes that will represent the U.S. Snowboard Team across four disciplines at the 2023 FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, Feb. 19-March 5.
The men’s halfpipe team will include World Championship veterans Chase Josey, Chase Blackwell and Joey Okesson, along with 2022 Olympian Lucas Foster making his first appearance at World Championships.
Josey, a Hailey native and Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation alumnus, is a two-time Olympian and 2013 Sun Valley Community School graduate.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In