Former Middlebury College and University of Colorado cross-country skier Alexa Turzian, 34, of Hailey won the women’s 25-kilometer freestyle race of last Saturday’s 44th annual Yellowstone Rendezvous event at West Yellowstone, Montana.
Turzian (one hour, 24 minutes and 59 seconds) led all 82 women and won the women’s 25k skate title by nearly seven minutes. She is a Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation cross-country alumna who graduated from Colorado in 2011 and has won the Baldy Hill Climb in the past.
Part of the Great American Ski Chase, the Yellowstone Rendezvous—contested at elevation 6,700 feet—attracted 565 skiers at 50k, 25k, 10k, 5k and 2k distances. Snow was favorable—West Yellowstone snowpacks listed at 135% of normal.
SVSEF alumna Annika Landis, 25, earned a podium in the Yellowstone 50k freestyle race with a third-place time of 2.49:18. It was 11 minutes behind the top time. Landis now skis for Craftsbury Green Project in Vermont. She was a top-10 female finisher during February’s American Birkbeiner 50k skate in Wisconsin.
Of 26 Wood River Valley Nordic skiers participating in the Yellowstone field, 11 won their age classes. They were Kris Thoreson in 50k; Tricia Swartling and Del Pletcher in 25k classic; Turzian, Tizz Strachan, Kelly Allison, Carol Mutzel and Jon Holmquist in 25k freestyle; along with Glen Allison, Grace Dyck and Mel Dyck in the 10k event.
Results for locals, with overall finishes and age class placings:
50k men’s freestyle: 1—Nicholas Power, Bozeman 2.30:11 (1st 25-29). 42—Kris Thoreson 3.08:45 (1st 65-69). 60—Chris Mutzel 3.20:58 (9th 30-34). 64—Jeff Ford 3.26:05 (4th 55-59). 90—Kevin Klepser 4.07:45 (8th 60-64).
50k women’s freestyle: 1—Mariah Bredal, Bozeman 2.38:07 (1st 25-29). 3—Annika Landis 2.49:18 (2nd 25-29).
25k women’s classic: 1—Katie Paddock, Jackson Hole, Wyo. 1.42:31 (1st 30-34). 7—Tricia Swartling 2.00:42 (1st 55-59).
25k men’s classic: 1—Dawson Knopp, Missoula, Mt. 1.28:48 (1st 18-24). 20—Eric Stumpner 1.49:29 (4th 40-44). 31—Rob Landis 2.01:19 (2nd 65-69). 40—Del Pletcher 2.11:26 (1st 75-79). 45—Hank Dart 2.17:43 (3rd 55-59).
25k women’s freestyle: 1—Alexa Turzian 1.24:59 (1st 30-34). 4—Kelly Allison 1.34:17 (1st 60-64). 19—Tizz Strachan 1.48:30 (1st 50-54). 25—Susan Thoreson 1.51:28 (4th 60-64). 49—Leigh Ann Sandal 2.05:04 (4th 50-54). 57—Carol Mutzel 2.10:14 (1st 70-74). 63—Laura Benzing 2.15:25 (8th 18-24). 69—Patricia Florescu 2.23:04 (6th 35-39). 79—Kari Bohlke 2.50:18 (7th 55-59).
25k men’s freestyle: 1—Kai Meyers, Anchorage, Ak. 1.16:23 (1st 18-24). 18—Tom DeHart 1.31:55 (3rd 50-54). 35—Alex Langerman 1.39:39 (2nd 30-34). 49—Jon Holmquist 1.47:20 (1st 70-74).
10k women: 29—Grace Dyck 1.03:44 (1st 80-84).
10k men: 18—Glen Allison 50:14 (1st 65-69). 41—Mel Dyck 1.34:47 (1st 80-84).
