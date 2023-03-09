Former Middlebury College and University of Colorado cross-country skier Alexa Turzian, 34, of Hailey won the women’s 25-kilometer freestyle race of last Saturday’s 44th annual Yellowstone Rendezvous event at West Yellowstone, Montana.

Turzian (one hour, 24 minutes and 59 seconds) led all 82 women and won the women’s 25k skate title by nearly seven minutes. She is a Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation cross-country alumna who graduated from Colorado in 2011 and has won the Baldy Hill Climb in the past.

Part of the Great American Ski Chase, the Yellowstone Rendezvous—contested at elevation 6,700 feet—attracted 565 skiers at 50k, 25k, 10k, 5k and 2k distances. Snow was favorable—West Yellowstone snowpacks listed at 135% of normal.