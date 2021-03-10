Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Gold Teamer Johnny Hagenbuch broke away from the pack with seven kilometers remaining and swept to his first Slumberland American Birkebeiner men’s 45-kilometer freestyle championship Saturday, Feb. 27, on a loop course at Cable, Wisc.
Ketchum resident Hagenbuch, 19, a second-year member of the Davis U.S. Nordic Development Team, cruised alone through the final downhill sections to victory and the $2,500 first prize with a final time of 1.54:15 for the 27.9-mile course on a 30-degree day in the Wisconsin woods.
The 2020 Sun Valley Community School graduate was one of four SVSEF Gold Team racers finishing in the top-10 of the men’s 45k skate race.
The others were second-place Sam Wood (1.54:18 for $1,750), ninth-place Karl Schulz (1.55:52) and 10th-place Peter Holmes (1.56:12).
Middlebury College alum Wood, 24, is from Harpswell, Maine.
Lake Placid (N.Y.) High School graduate Schulz, 23, raced for the University of Vermont and two-time American Birkebeiner men’s classic champion Holmes, 24, from Tahoe City, was a Nordic team co-captain at the University of New Hampshire.
Middlebury College alum and SVSEF Gold Teamer Katie Feldman, 25, of Ketchum placed fourth among the 45k freestyle women ($1,000) and 29th overall at 2.09:11 Feb. 27.
Feldman had placed third and sixth overall among the Birkebeiner freestyle women the past two years. The 2021 women’s winner was 2019 champion Alayna Sonnesyn, 24, of Plymouth, Minn. and Stratton Mountain School in 2.06:45 (21st overall).
The Birkbeiner Elite racers returned to the course Sunday, Feb. 28 for the 45k classic competition. In that event, Hagenbuch placed second to Statton Mountain School’s Ian Torchia, 24, of Rochester, Minn. Torchia was timed in 2.39:00 ($1,000) and Hagenbuch 2.46:18 ($500).
Others from Sun Valley were Wood in seventh (2.52:38), Holmes in 10th (2.55:34) and Feldman in 18th (3.07:08, third woman, $250).
Hagenbuch, the 2020 Zions Bank Boulder Mountain Ski Tour champion, had just returned to the U.S. after competing Feb. 12-14 in the 2021 FIS Nordic Junior World Championships at Vuokatti, Finland.
In that competition, Hagenbuch emerged as the second American finisher in the 10k freestyle race (17th overall of 96 finishers) and the 30k classic mass start event (23rd of 71), while anchoring the eighth-place U.S. 45k relay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In