Sun Valley’s Johnny Hagenbuch led the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation on an exciting weekend at the Soldier Hollow Super Junior Qualifiers in Soldier Hollow, Utah, over a three-day stint (Jan. 16-18).
Hagenbuch won three events in his Under-20 (U20) category—the 1.5-kilometer classic sprint, 10-kilometer free race and the 20-kilometer free.
In the 10k, Hagenbuch not only won his category with a time of 21:28.9, but also came in second overall, finishing only four seconds behind the overall winner, Magnus Boee of the University of Colorado. Boee clocked in at 21:24.3.
Hagenbuch won the 1.5k in 3:29.1 and won the 20k with a time of 53:42.3.
Other notable Nordic skiers for the SVSEF were Sarah Goble who won the 1.5k classic sprint in the women’s open category with a time of 4:05.5. Katie Feldman followed Goble in second place with a time of 4:07.7.
Goble also won the 15k free in the women’s open category with a time of 41:56.1. Feldman again followed her in second place with 43:07. Feldman also took second in the 5k free under the women’s open category with a time of 13:06.1.
Peter Holmes took first in the 1.5k classic sprint in the men’s open with a time of 3:20.9. He also took first in the 20k senior men’s open with a time of 53:08.7.
University of Utah skier and SVSEF alum Sydney Palmer-Leger took first in the women’s overall category in the 15k with a time of 40:53.3. She also took third in the 5k with 12:40.6.
The next race for SVSEF will be the Bridger Invitational in Bozeman, Mont. on Jan. 30-31.
Top Finishers 1.5k Classic Sprint
(SVSEF skiers in bold)
Women’s Overall (Collegiate)
1—Mariel Pulles, 3:47.8; 2—Sydney Palmer-Leger, 3:52.8; 3—Julia Richter 3:55.0; 4—Novie McCabe, 3:57.3; 5—Karianne Moe, 3:57.9.
Women’s Open
1—Sarah Goble, 4:05.5; 2—Katie Feldman, 4:07.7; 3—Leah Lange, 4:07.9; 9—Annika Landis, 4:12.7.
Women’s U16
1—Nina Schamberger, 4:14.7; 2—Aurora Stiles, 4:27.5; 3—Anika Vandenburgh, 4:27.8. 9—Aisley Grohusky, 4:39.9; 12—Berkeley Canfield, 4:43.3; 16—Cora Scott, 4:47.0; 26—JodieWillow Maguire, 4:54.3; 27—Eloise Hebert, 4:55.5; 35—Josephine Gilman, 5:05.7. 46—Mia Schaffner, 5:18.8.
Women’s U18
1—Emma Reeder, 4:12.3; 2—Haley Brewster, 4:13.7; 3—Katy Jane Hardenbergh, 4:15.8; 11—Anja Grover, 4:24.4; 12—Luci Ludwig, 4:25.4; 57—Anneka Thompson, 5:41.3.
Women’s U20
1—Kate Oldham, 4:14.3; 2—Sarah Morgan, 4:16.4; 3—Lexie Madigan, 4:17.4; 6—Anja Jensen, 4:25.2.
Men’s Overall (Collegiate)
1—Luke Jager, 3:15.7; 2—James Clinton Schoonmaker, 3:17.2; 3—Zanden McMullen, 3:19.1.
Men’s Open
1—Peter Holmes, 3:20.9; 2—Logan Diekmann, 3:22.0; 3—Bob Thompson, 3:24.2; 4—Emil Bratbak, 3:26.5; 5—Karl Schulz, 3:29.5; 8—Sam Wood, 3:33.6.
Men’s U16
1—Benjamin Barbier, 3:47.7; 2—Charles Ben Oldham, 3:52.2; 3—Owen Jones, 3:56.2; 7—Galen Grohusky, 4:01.6; 25—Dexter Morrison, 4:19.2. 34—Dave Walters, 4:25.7; 43—Theodore Hobbs, 4:28.8.
Men’s U18
1—Cole Shockey, 3:38.8; 2—Trey Jones, 3:40.0; 3—Bridger Stiles, 3:40.2; 6—Bjorn Halvorsen, 3:43.8; 29—William Garlick, 4:00.7; 48—Alex Shafer, 4:09.6.
Men’s U20
1—Johnny Hagenbuch, 3:29.1; 2—Taiga Moore, 3:32.8; 3—Lane Myshrall, 3:36.7; 4—Micah Steinberg, 3:37.3; 5—Elijah Weenig, 3:37.7; 7—Aidan Rasmussen, 3:43.2; 10—Quinn Wilson, 3:47.7; 14—Sebastian Radl-Jones, 3:53.0.
Top Finishers 5k Free
Women’s Overall (Collegiate)
1—Novie McCabe, 12:14.3; 2—Julia Richter, 12:38.7; 3—Sydney Palmer-Leger, 12:40.6.
Women’s Open
1—Erika Flowers, 12:53.4; 2—Katie Feldman, 13:06.1, 3—Leah Lange, 13:08.3; 4—Annika Landis, 13:14.3; 5—Sarah Goble, 13:16.9.
Women’s U16
1—Nina Schamberger, 13:05.1; 2—Lucy Perkins, 14:05.8; 3—Elsie Weiss, 14:15.9; 11—Anika Vandenburgh, 15:04.3; 21—Berkeley Canfield, 15:21.4; 23—JodieWillow Maguire, 15:27.1; 27—Aisley Grohusky, 15:46.4; 27—Cora Scott, 15:46.4; 29— Eloise Hebert, 15:50.0; 53—Mia Schaffner, 17:10.1; 58—Josephine Gilman, 17:47.6.
Women’s U18
1—Haley Brewster, 13:34.4; 2—Lily Murnane, 13:47.8; 3—Emma Reeder, 13:51.8; 10—Anja Grover, 14:21.7; 11—Luci Ludwig, 14:25.9; 59—Anneka Thompson, 18:52.5.
Women’s U20
1—Kate Oldham, 13:37.7; 2—Molly Blakslee, 13:45.7, 3—Annabel Hagen, 13:50.1; 8—Anja Jensen, 14:24.8; 13—Sarah Morgan, 15:04.8.
Men’s U16
1—Woody West, 12:16.3; 2—Benjamin Barbier, 12:17.7; 3—Gavin Galyardt, 12:20.4; 10—Galen Grohusky, 12:59.5; 16—Dexter Morrison, 13:06.8; 27—Dave Walters, 13:28.4; 38—Theodore Hobbs, 13:44.9.
Top Finishers 10k Free
Men’s Overall (Collegiate)
1—Magnus Boee, 21:24.3; 2—JC Schoonmaker, 21:31.0; 3—Sigurd Roenning, 21:33.0.
Men’s Open
1—Luke Brown, 21:45.7; 2—Sam Wood, 21:53.6; 3—Karl Schulz, 22:07.0; 4—Emil Bratbak, 22:15.1; 5—Peter Holmes, 22:18.8.
Men’s U18
1—Wally Magill, 22:26.1; 2—Wes Campbell, 22:52.2; 3—Anders Weiss, 23:24.8; 4—Bjorn Halvorsen, 23:28.5. 42—William Garlick, 26:24.2; 59—Alex Shafer, 27:51.9.
Men’s U20
1—Johnny Hagenbuch, 21:28.9; 2—Walker Hall, 22:10.5; 3—Elijah Weenig, 22:47.3; 7—Lane Myshrall, 23:37.0; 8—Aidan Rasmussen, 24:09.6; 13—Quinn Wilson, 24:52.8; 15—Sebastian Radl-Jones, 25:08.2.
Top Finishers 15k Free
Women’s Overall (Collegiate)
1—Sydney Palmer-Leger, 40:53.3; 2—Astrid Stav, 41:01.1; 3—Novie McCabe, 41:11.0.
Senior Women’s Open
1-Sarah Goble, 41:56.1; 2—Katie Feldman, 43:07.0; 3—Felicia Gesior, 43:25.2.
Top Finishers 20k Free
Men’s Overall (Collegiate)
1—Sam Hendry, 52:26.9; 2—Zanden McMullen, 52:27.9; 3—Ola Jordheim, 52:38.1.
Senior Men’s Open
1—Peter Holmes, 53:08.7; 2—Bob Thompson, 53:49.1; 3—Sam Wood, 54:58.2.
Men’s U20
1—Johnny Hagenbuch, 53:42.3; 2—Micah Steinberg, 57:43.1; 3—Lane Myshrall, 58:28.0.
Men’s U23
1—Finn O’Connell, 54:50.9; 2—Elliot Ketchel, 55:29.5; 3—Emil Bratbak, 56:24.6; 4—Christian Gostout, 57:26.4; 5—Karl Schulz, 58:03.8.
