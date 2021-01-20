21-01-20 stock_ johnny hagenbuch@.jpg

Johnny Hagenbuch has been one of the best cross-country skiers in the world the past few years.

 Courtesy photo

Sun Valley’s Johnny Hagenbuch led the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation on an exciting weekend at the Soldier Hollow Super Junior Qualifiers in Soldier Hollow, Utah, over a three-day stint (Jan. 16-18).

Hagenbuch won three events in his Under-20 (U20) category—the 1.5-kilometer classic sprint, 10-kilometer free race and the 20-kilometer free.

In the 10k, Hagenbuch not only won his category with a time of 21:28.9, but also came in second overall, finishing only four seconds behind the overall winner, Magnus Boee of the University of Colorado. Boee clocked in at 21:24.3.

Hagenbuch won the 1.5k in 3:29.1 and won the 20k with a time of 53:42.3.

Other notable Nordic skiers for the SVSEF were Sarah Goble who won the 1.5k classic sprint in the women’s open category with a time of 4:05.5. Katie Feldman followed Goble in second place with a time of 4:07.7.

Goble also won the 15k free in the women’s open category with a time of 41:56.1. Feldman again followed her in second place with 43:07. Feldman also took second in the 5k free under the women’s open category with a time of 13:06.1.

Peter Holmes took first in the 1.5k classic sprint in the men’s open with a time of 3:20.9. He also took first in the 20k senior men’s open with a time of 53:08.7.

University of Utah skier and SVSEF alum Sydney Palmer-Leger took first in the women’s overall category in the 15k with a time of 40:53.3. She also took third in the 5k with 12:40.6.

The next race for SVSEF will be the Bridger Invitational in Bozeman, Mont. on Jan. 30-31.

Top Finishers 1.5k Classic Sprint

(SVSEF skiers in bold)

Women’s Overall (Collegiate)

1—Mariel Pulles, 3:47.8; 2—Sydney Palmer-Leger, 3:52.8; 3—Julia Richter 3:55.0; 4—Novie McCabe, 3:57.3; 5—Karianne Moe, 3:57.9.

Women’s Open

1—Sarah Goble, 4:05.5; 2—Katie Feldman, 4:07.7; 3—Leah Lange, 4:07.9; 9—Annika Landis, 4:12.7.

Women’s U16

1—Nina Schamberger, 4:14.7; 2—Aurora Stiles, 4:27.5; 3—Anika Vandenburgh, 4:27.8. 9—Aisley Grohusky, 4:39.9; 12—Berkeley Canfield, 4:43.3; 16—Cora Scott, 4:47.0; 26—JodieWillow Maguire, 4:54.3; 27—Eloise Hebert, 4:55.5; 35—Josephine Gilman, 5:05.7. 46—Mia Schaffner, 5:18.8.

Women’s U18

1—Emma Reeder, 4:12.3; 2—Haley Brewster, 4:13.7; 3—Katy Jane Hardenbergh, 4:15.8; 11—Anja Grover, 4:24.4; 12—Luci Ludwig, 4:25.4; 57—Anneka Thompson, 5:41.3.

Women’s U20

1—Kate Oldham, 4:14.3; 2—Sarah Morgan, 4:16.4; 3—Lexie Madigan, 4:17.4; 6—Anja Jensen, 4:25.2.

Men’s Overall (Collegiate)

1—Luke Jager, 3:15.7; 2—James Clinton Schoonmaker, 3:17.2; 3—Zanden McMullen, 3:19.1.

Men’s Open

1—Peter Holmes, 3:20.9; 2—Logan Diekmann, 3:22.0; 3—Bob Thompson, 3:24.2; 4—Emil Bratbak, 3:26.5; 5—Karl Schulz, 3:29.5; 8—Sam Wood, 3:33.6.

Men’s U16

1—Benjamin Barbier, 3:47.7; 2—Charles Ben Oldham, 3:52.2; 3—Owen Jones, 3:56.2; 7—Galen Grohusky, 4:01.6; 25—Dexter Morrison, 4:19.2. 34—Dave Walters, 4:25.7; 43—Theodore Hobbs, 4:28.8.

Men’s U18

1—Cole Shockey, 3:38.8; 2—Trey Jones, 3:40.0; 3—Bridger Stiles, 3:40.2; 6—Bjorn Halvorsen, 3:43.8; 29—William Garlick, 4:00.7; 48—Alex Shafer, 4:09.6.

Men’s U20

1—Johnny Hagenbuch, 3:29.1; 2—Taiga Moore, 3:32.8; 3—Lane Myshrall, 3:36.7; 4—Micah Steinberg, 3:37.3; 5—Elijah Weenig, 3:37.7; 7—Aidan Rasmussen, 3:43.2; 10—Quinn Wilson, 3:47.7; 14—Sebastian Radl-Jones, 3:53.0.

Top Finishers 5k Free

Women’s Overall (Collegiate)

1—Novie McCabe, 12:14.3; 2—Julia Richter, 12:38.7; 3—Sydney Palmer-Leger, 12:40.6.

Women’s Open

1—Erika Flowers, 12:53.4; 2—Katie Feldman, 13:06.1, 3—Leah Lange, 13:08.3; 4—Annika Landis, 13:14.3; 5—Sarah Goble, 13:16.9.

Women’s U16

1—Nina Schamberger, 13:05.1; 2—Lucy Perkins, 14:05.8; 3—Elsie Weiss, 14:15.9; 11—Anika Vandenburgh, 15:04.3; 21—Berkeley Canfield, 15:21.4; 23—JodieWillow Maguire, 15:27.1; 27—Aisley Grohusky, 15:46.4; 27—Cora Scott, 15:46.4; 29— Eloise Hebert, 15:50.0; 53—Mia Schaffner, 17:10.1; 58—Josephine Gilman, 17:47.6.

Women’s U18

1—Haley Brewster, 13:34.4; 2—Lily Murnane, 13:47.8; 3—Emma Reeder, 13:51.8; 10—Anja Grover, 14:21.7; 11—Luci Ludwig, 14:25.9; 59—Anneka Thompson, 18:52.5.

Women’s U20

1—Kate Oldham, 13:37.7; 2—Molly Blakslee, 13:45.7, 3—Annabel Hagen, 13:50.1; 8—Anja Jensen, 14:24.8; 13—Sarah Morgan, 15:04.8.

Men’s U16

1—Woody West, 12:16.3; 2—Benjamin Barbier, 12:17.7; 3—Gavin Galyardt, 12:20.4; 10—Galen Grohusky, 12:59.5; 16—Dexter Morrison, 13:06.8; 27—Dave Walters, 13:28.4; 38—Theodore Hobbs, 13:44.9.

Top Finishers 10k Free

Men’s Overall (Collegiate)

1—Magnus Boee, 21:24.3; 2—JC Schoonmaker, 21:31.0; 3—Sigurd Roenning, 21:33.0.

Men’s Open

1—Luke Brown, 21:45.7; 2—Sam Wood, 21:53.6; 3—Karl Schulz, 22:07.0; 4—Emil Bratbak, 22:15.1; 5—Peter Holmes, 22:18.8.

Men’s U18

1—Wally Magill, 22:26.1; 2—Wes Campbell, 22:52.2; 3—Anders Weiss, 23:24.8; 4—Bjorn Halvorsen, 23:28.5. 42—William Garlick, 26:24.2; 59—Alex Shafer, 27:51.9.

Men’s U20

1—Johnny Hagenbuch, 21:28.9; 2—Walker Hall, 22:10.5; 3—Elijah Weenig, 22:47.3; 7—Lane Myshrall, 23:37.0; 8—Aidan Rasmussen, 24:09.6; 13—Quinn Wilson, 24:52.8; 15—Sebastian Radl-Jones, 25:08.2.

Top Finishers 15k Free

Women’s Overall (Collegiate)

1—Sydney Palmer-Leger, 40:53.3; 2—Astrid Stav, 41:01.1; 3—Novie McCabe, 41:11.0.

Senior Women’s Open

1-Sarah Goble, 41:56.1; 2—Katie Feldman, 43:07.0; 3—Felicia Gesior, 43:25.2.

Top Finishers 20k Free

Men’s Overall (Collegiate)

1—Sam Hendry, 52:26.9; 2—Zanden McMullen, 52:27.9; 3—Ola Jordheim, 52:38.1.

Senior Men’s Open

1—Peter Holmes, 53:08.7; 2—Bob Thompson, 53:49.1; 3—Sam Wood, 54:58.2.

Men’s U20

1—Johnny Hagenbuch, 53:42.3; 2—Micah Steinberg, 57:43.1; 3—Lane Myshrall, 58:28.0.

Men’s U23

1—Finn O’Connell, 54:50.9; 2—Elliot Ketchel, 55:29.5; 3—Emil Bratbak, 56:24.6; 4—Christian Gostout, 57:26.4; 5—Karl Schulz, 58:03.8.

