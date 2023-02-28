The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation has introduced the Grassroots to Grand Stage Diversity Project to inspire ethnic and cultural diversity, inclusion, and opportunity for historically marginalized children to participate in SVSEF’s competitive sports programming. The project aims to raise $100,000 to help support these children who show a desire to continue, improve, and advance as winter sport athletes.

The Grassroots to Grand Stage Diversity Project (G2G Project) is designed to integrate with current learn-to-ski-and-ride programming at Rotarun Ski Area and Quigley Nordic Trails. The project will provide further support and education for athletes and families as they pursue higher level journeys with SVSEF across the spectrum of snowsport disciplines, from alpine and cross country, to snowboarding and other SVSEF programs.

“The free learn-to-ski Rota-Rippers after-school program has been incredibly successful in getting first generation skiers on the mountain,” said Sam Adicoff, Volunteer Coordinator for the G2G Project. “As a volunteer Rota-Rippers coach, I noticed that each year there were kids that really loved the program and were yearning for more.

