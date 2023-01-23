Over 50 skiers were greeted by cold temperatures on Jan. 21 to ski the 10 km course at the Sun Valley Nordic Center in the Billy Goat Loppet. A big thank you to Backwoods Mountain Sports for sponsoring the race once again and supplying raffle prizes, Sun Valley Nordic Center for their superb grooming, members of the Sun Valley Ski Club and to all the volunteers who helped to make this race so successful. After a hiatus of this event due to Covid, organizers Ted Angle and Jenny Busdon thank all the racers who turned up. The three top overall men were Zachary Beatty, Miles Delaney and Sam Young. The three top overall women were Anika Miller, Liv Jensen and Regan Nelson. 10-year-old Cody Lloyd was the youngest boy, and 11-year-old Sidney Nelson was the youngest girl.
10km Men:
NAME: TIME: AGE:
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In