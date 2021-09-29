Sunshine, bluebird skies and crisp fall weather aligned on Saturday for a magical day to host the 43rd annual Baldy Hill Climb in support of the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation.
In his 21st outing, Miles Fink-Debray ran his way to the top step of the podium for the 11th time in 36 minutes, 22 seconds, which turned out to be 78 seconds shy of Miles Havlick’s 2014 record of 35 minutes, 4 seconds.
SVSEF XC Gold Team Member Sarah Goble won the women’s race in 46:53.
“It was a really nice day for the Hill Climb, and it was super fun to be out there with everyone,” Goble said. “It is always a very tough race, but I felt good. SVSEF put on a great event, and I’m glad I got to get out and compete.”
Morgan Arritola remains the only woman to break the 40-minute mark in the history of the event. Arritola set the women’s record in 2010 with 39:51. Suffice to say, the $100 bonus on the line for those who set a new course record remains elusive.
Organized annually by the SVSEF cross country team, over 200 participants ranging from 8- to 80-year-olds hiked and raced the 1.86-mile and 3,140-foot race up to the top of Bald Mountain.
“We are always psyched to bring the Baldy Hill Climb to our community,” SVSEF cross country Program Director Rick Kapala said in a press release. “It’s one of those touchstone events in our town where we get to celebrate this amazing place where we live while also supporting the SVSEF. And of course, it’s all made possible by the generous support of the Sun Valley Resort as well as our title sponsor Sturtevants. Again, thanks to all the participants, volunteers, and sponsors for your support of the SVSEF.”
Rounding out the men’s top racers was a pair of SVSEF XC Gold Team members. Johnny Hagenbuch, also a U.S. Ski Team member, took second with 37:05. Coming in third was Peter Wolter with 37:27.
Rounding out the women was Cora Faye Scott, which is the highest a female junior has placed in the event with 48:02, and Aurora Cramer, who came in third with a time of 48:44.
Top hikers were Carmen Finegan, who was the top overall hiker with a time of 56:36. Will Hausmann (57:49) took second and Drake Lovlien (59:48) took third.
In all, 132 hikers came out to enjoy the perfect fall morning, including Laurie and Mike Reynoldson of Boise.
“We’ve been coming to Sun Valley for more than 20 years and spend as much time as possible here in the Wood River Valley,” said Laurie Reynoldson. “As hikers, when we heard about the opportunity to challenge ourselves in support of what SVSEF creates for the youth of this community, we had to jump in. That hike is no joke, but it was the perfect way to kick off a stunning fall weekend in the mountains. We hope we can make it again next year.”
