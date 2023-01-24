Colorado’s Mikaela Shiffrin settled the issue of becoming the most decorated winner in women’s World Cup history with a masterful pair of giant slalom runs Tuesday in the Italian Dolomites at Kronplatz.

Shiffrin won for the ninth time in the 2022-23 alpine ski racing season and for the 83rd time in her career, passing American Lindsey Vonn’s former record of 82 World Cup wins for a female ski racer.

Wearing bib No. 4 in a field of 57 racers, Shiffrin won the first 42-gate run on the Erta piste course by 0.13 seconds over Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland. Gut-Behrami upped the ante with a spectacular second run to take the lead by nearly one second over Italy’s Federica Brignone.