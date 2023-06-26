22-07-13-galena-grinder-3-roland.jpg

The Galena Grinder is held in memory of Whit Henry, a 2001 Wood River High School graduate who died July 2, 2003 in an accident on U.S. 20 between Timmerman Hill and Fairfield.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

Sign-ups are now open for the Galena Grinder, one of the valley's hallmark cycling events.

This year's races are scheduled for July 15 at Galena Lodge, 23 miles north of Ketchum.

Held in honor of Wood River High School graduate Whit Henry, the annual races around Galena Lodge offer something for a host of abilities, ages, even weight classes. Racers will compete across multiple courses in many categories, ranging from pros to hobbyists, 9-year-olds to “clydesdales”—riders tipping the scales at more than 200 pounds.

mdee@mtexpress.com

