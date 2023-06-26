Sign-ups are now open for the Galena Grinder, one of the valley's hallmark cycling events.
This year's races are scheduled for July 15 at Galena Lodge, 23 miles north of Ketchum.
Held in honor of Wood River High School graduate Whit Henry, the annual races around Galena Lodge offer something for a host of abilities, ages, even weight classes. Racers will compete across multiple courses in many categories, ranging from pros to hobbyists, 9-year-olds to “clydesdales”—riders tipping the scales at more than 200 pounds.
The flagship event is the 50-mile Pro/Open Marathon race connecting the cross-country trails that encircle Galena Lodge, elevation: 7,300 feet.
Last year, Seattle’s Stephen Mull completed the newly rerouted course in 4:35:16 to take the crown. That put Mull nearly 12 minutes ahead of Hailey’s Eric Chizum (4:46:59) and almost 20 ahead of Peter Noon (4:54:31) of Anchorage, Alaska. Hailey’s Courtney Boyd, one of two women in the division, won the Women’s Marathon in 6:02:04, beating Karoline Droege of Ketchum (6:15:01).
Registration is open through event organizer Twisted Turtle Racing at galenagrinder.athlete360.com. Riders who sign up before July 9 get $10 off of entry. The race is free for adaptive cyclists.
The event is held in memory of Whit Henry, a 2001 Wood River High School graduate who died July 2, 2003, in an accident on U.S. 20 between Timmerman Hill and Fairfield. He became a passionate cyclist before his death at the age of 20.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In