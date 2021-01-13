While competition schedules will not look the same for quite some time, the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation (SVSEF) Freeski teams created their own type of contest to make up for the absence of the season.
That’s where a heated game of S.A.U.C.E came into play.
What is S.A.U.C.E.? Stealing similar rules from the popular game of H.O.R.S.E. in basketball or S.K.A.T.E. in skateboarding, S.A.U.C.E. takes place with a head-to-head matchup between two athletes.
The two competing athletes begin by playing rock-paper-scissors to set a single Freeski trick or a series of tricks. The winner of rock-paper-scissors has the honor of setting the first trick. Then the second athlete must also execute the same maneuvers.
If Athlete No. 2 succeeds, Athlete No. 1 calls out the next trick and the game continues.
If Athlete No. 2 misses the trick, then that athlete gets an “S”. Each failed attempt to land a trick will earn more letters to spell S.A.U.C.E.
The first athlete to spell S.A.U.C.E. (missing five tricks) loses the competition.
The Freeski teams adapted the game of S.A.U.C.E. from professional skier Matt Walker and U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Joss Christensen’s game of ‘S.L.V.S.H.,’ which follows the same rules.
The game of S.A.U.C.E. not only draws inspiration directly from these elite athletes but also shares in these athletes’ interest in demonstrating just how nuanced and complex the art of competing in slopestyle skiing truly is.
In a 2014 article in Powder Magazine, Walker explained how the challenge of the sport transcends beyond who can throw the biggest, most elaborate trick.
“At some point there will be a ceiling that has to be reached on how physically a skier can flip and twist,” Walker said. “It’ll get boring. You don’t need judges to tell you how hard a trick is. How hard a trick is for me is not the same as how hard a trick is for Joss. It doesn’t matter if it’s a triple cork or a 360. If it’s hard and someone else can’t do it, then it’s hard.”
The game of S.A.U.C.E., like S.L.V.S.H., looks to tap into the natural, intricate dynamics of competition between two athletes. The subsequent highly-specific and ever-changing rivalries born out of the game begin to invoke some of that mid-competition nerve that might otherwise be lacking this season.
“It works on their competition mindset,” SVSEF Freeski head coach Tyler Conway said. “It gets the heart rate going, gets that adrenaline pumping and gets kids to learn how to focus that energy. A lot of times during these games, you start to learn new tricks. At competitions, kids tend to push it because energy is up. So they learn new tricks, but also learn to control that adrenaline and use it in the right way and not burn themselves out.”
There is hardly a more ideal venue to not only invigorate, but practice and refine this competition mindset than Dollar Mountain.
Beyond the training value, however, the event is a bunch of plain and simple fun. To hear the joy in the whoops and hollers of teammates and coaches when an athlete lands a challenging trick is special. Not only does it capture the attention of most of the mountain, but everyone in earshot can’t help but get fired up for the kid too.
The game of S.A.U.C.E. continues this week to establish a winner among the finalists.
However, Freeski athletes will get the chance to compete for the title of S.A.U.C.E champion again in February and March as the teams continue to deal with a consistently shifting competition schedule.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In