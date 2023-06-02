Another opening weekend is behind us! This week, expect more wet and cool weather; don't forget your rain gear and layers. As for the fishing, all our freestones and tailwaters still have dangerously high flows, so it is best to avoid them. Silver Creek remains your best option if you are looking to wet a line.
Typically, the first or second week of June the Brown Drake hatch occurs on the lower Creek. With the current cool, wet weather we are experiencing, expect this hatch to be a tad late. But once a stable, warm weather pattern sets in, game on! In the meanwhile, if you fish the Preserve or Pond during the day, you might see a few PMDs, some Baetis, and Callibaetis. These hatches are typically in the afternoon. While waiting for some bugs to hatch, mix it up with flies and techniques. Terrestrials, ants or beetles, can work well. Nymphing or pulling streamers is also productive. Remember, the Nature Conservancy Visitor Center is open and signing in is required. You can also sign in via your phone with a QR code posted at all access points.
While the cooler weather pattern is bringing the flows down, fishing is still out of the question. Hopefully we will be able to poke around the side channels in a week or two. How soon we will be able to comfortably wade around the Wood will depend on what kind of weather we have in June. Be patient.
The flows are extremely high for boaters and wade fishermen, but coming down. It is best to wait until flows drop to around 1,200 to 1,500 cubic feet per second for safe floating.
The Lost below Mackay and the headwaters are extremely high. Hopefully, by the end of June we will be able to access some of the upper reaches of this fishery. As of the writing of this report, Trail Creek Pass is still closed. Stay tuned.
This area is experiencing high water as well. Hopefully, by late June or early July we will see floatable flows.
Penny Lake has been stocked and will receive regular stockings throughout the summer season. Gaver’s Lagoon should also receive a fresh load of fish any day now. Lake Creek will be stocked once runoff subsides.
Magic, Little Wood, and Mackay reservoirs can fish well for freshly stocked as well as resident trout. You can fish from shore or a float tube with ease, just be aware that strong winds and thunderstorms can make boating unsafe. Another great Stillwater option is the Duck Valley Indian Reservation south of Mountain Home. If you have a day or two, this is definitely worth the trip, especially as our local waters run high and muddy. This fishery is managed by the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes and has three different reservoirs to pick from: Mountain View, Lake Billy Shaw, and Sheep Creek. For a small fee, you can fish all three and camping facilities are available for an additional fee.
