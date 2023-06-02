Bret Bishop

Another opening weekend is behind us! This week, expect more wet and cool weather; don't forget your rain gear and layers. As for the fishing, all our freestones and tailwaters still have dangerously high flows, so it is best to avoid them. Silver Creek remains your best option if you are looking to wet a line.

Silver Creek

Typically, the first or second week of June the Brown Drake hatch occurs on the lower Creek. With the current cool, wet weather we are experiencing, expect this hatch to be a tad late. But once a stable, warm weather pattern sets in, game on! In the meanwhile, if you fish the Preserve or Pond during the day, you might see a few PMDs, some Baetis, and Callibaetis. These hatches are typically in the afternoon. While waiting for some bugs to hatch, mix it up with flies and techniques. Terrestrials, ants or beetles, can work well. Nymphing or pulling streamers is also productive. Remember, the Nature Conservancy Visitor Center is open and signing in is required. You can also sign in via your phone with a QR code posted at all access points.

