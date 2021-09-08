Fall is one of the angler’s most revered seasons, and those fishing the local waters can expect classic September conditions this week. Morning lows will bring a chill to the air and trigger some terrific baetis hatches on all the rivers. Red quills on the Wood and Lost, and mahogany duns on the Creek should also be in the mix. And with the cooler temperatures, there will be no need to get up early, and the evening fishing will slow dramatically.
SILVER CREEK—All restrictions have been lifted on the Preserve. In fact, it is time to put on long underwear again if you plan to sit in a tube for an extended period. You can expect to find short windows of really good dry fly fishing with baetis and callibaetis sometime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. On cloudy, cooler days, baetis in size 22 and 24 can really be fantastic. Also, expect to see more and more mahogany duns over the next few weeks. Sometimes the trout really seem to prefer this size 16 bug over the plethora of baetis and callibaetis on the water. When the wind blows, use a hopper, an ant or a beetle.
BIG WOOD RIVER—The water is low, and the fish are concentrated around the deepest water. Try small parachute patterns in size 16 and 18 along the seams and shallow water. You may run into some flying ants this time of year. Red quills are coming on strong and hoppers are turning fish. Since the water is low, use 6x and a 9-foot or longer leader when fishing smaller flies. When fishing the big bugs, you can get away with using 5x. Nymphing or streamer fishing can be extremely productive.
LOWER BIG LOST RIVER—The flows are holding around 120 cubic feet per second. A smattering of tricos along with good numbers of baetis are hatching in the middle of the day. When the bugs are gone, be prepared to nymph. Of late, the big fish are very selective. The key to success on these fish is persistence and stealth.
UPPER BIG LOST RIVER—The best action is happening on the main stem of the Upper Lost from the North Fork confluence and down. The river is low, and the fish are concentrated around the deep runs. You can expect there to be maybe one or two good fish per run with only one legitimate chance at getting a strike, so make it count. The fishing is best from the middle of the day into the late afternoon.
SALMON RIVER—This is a good time of year to head up to Stanley after a leisurely breakfast and hit the water around 11 a.m. The fishing has been very good using just about any technique you desire. There are plenty of pull outs from above Stanley down to Challis.
SOUTH FORK OF THE BOISE—The flows are holding at a very wadable 705 cubic feet per second. Look for pinks, flavs, PMDs, along with a few baetis to be the main course. Also, crane flies are skittering about, and caddis are lingering in the evenings. If you find no bugs, try a hopper. Nymphing is also productive.
LOCAL PONDS—The local ponds have been stocked and are ready for a family picnic and some fishing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In