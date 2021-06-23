These are the longest days of summer. The weather forecast is calling for temperatures in the 80s up to the mid-90s with no rain in sight. If you’re fishing this week, it’s vital that you keep an eye on water temps as the flows on our local streams continue to drop to historic low levels. If temperatures get above 68 degrees, seek cooler water or take the afternoon off. If you have not yet learned, take the time to perfect the use of a Ketchum Release tool. These allow you to release trout back to the water quickly without handling them. As for the fishing, this is a great time of year for dry fly anglers as there is a multiplicity of different bugs hatching throughout the day.
SILVER CREEK—The Callibaetis are starting to wane a bit, but are still present in the Pond. There are enough small Baetis as well to keep fish active throughout the morning. Damsels are present and are producing some trout. We may even start to see a few Tricos as all hatches seem to be a bit early this year. As always, drifting terrestrials or small nymphs remains consistent. During the heat of the day there can be a lull, but there is decent caddis in the evening. Remember, The Nature Conservancy has improved access and kindly asks that users stay on the designated trails and utilize the access points to prevent habitat degradation. Also, the visitor center is being remodeled and will remain closed. Look for posted information at each access allowing you to sign in via your phone with a QR code or by texting “Visitor” to 833-593-0682.
BIG WOOD RIVER—The Wood is low and warm. Wet wading is a good call. You should be able to find green drakes up and down the entire system for the remainder of this week. There is also a good number of golden stones, PMDs and yellow Sallies present. Nymphing with a variety of large and small patterns has been very productive as well.
LOWER BIG LOST RIVER—The flows continue to hold at around 300 cfs. At this level, wade fishing options are limited. However, if you go you will find PMDs, golden stones and yellow Sallies in good numbers in the middle of the day.
UPPER BIG LOST RIVER—This area is fishing very well throughout the system. The easier wading is above the North Fork confluence as the upper river is already quite low. You will find a variety of bugs hatching throughout the day from PMDs, yellow Sallies, golden stones to green drakes. Try searching with your favorite attractor pattern. If you are getting refusals, downsize your pattern and try again.
SALMON RIVER—The float fishing has been fantastic and more wading options are opening up every day. The large salmon flies have run their course for the year, but you will still find good golden stones and yellow Sallies fluttering about.
SOUTH FORK OF THE BOISE—Flows are just below 1,800 cfs. Drifting is your best option with a few spots to wade along the roadside. The salmon flies continue to make their way upstream and large foam patterns will turn fish.
LOCAL PONDS—The local ponds have been stocked and are ready for a family picnic and some fishing.
