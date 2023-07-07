bret bishop

It finally feels like summer has arrived and the wet wading season has begun. But be careful out there; the warm weather has bumped up flows on the freestones as the remaining high altitude snow melts. While access is still limited, the bugs of summer should start to make an appearance this month, like Green Drakes and Tricos, making for some exciting fishing opportunities.

Silver Creek-The fishing remains slow on the Creek, and the hatch activity is spotty. As we move into July we should start to see some Tricos in the morning, but at the moment the most prevalent bugs are baetis. Most days, callibaetis, crane flies, damsels, and caddis will also be present. On windy days, try beetles or ants along the banks. Nymphing is a good option if the hatch is mild and risers are sporadic. Remember, the mosquitoes are thick, so be sure to have some bug spray.

Big Wood-The flows on the Wood are around 1,000 CFS and over the next week we should see this drop another 100 to 200 CFS. Hopefully, we will see more Green Drakes this week, as some have already been spotted on the lower river around Bellevue. Be mindful that the flows are still too high to cross the river. Stay safe out there as we are only a few weeks away from being able to move around the river more comfortably. Remember, with the water dropping the fish will continue to move into water that provides the best protection from predators and flow as well as a steady supply of food. Anywhere you can find soft water along an edge, it is worth searching with a good attractor dry or Green Drake imitation. Dry dropper rigs are also a good bet.

