bret bishop

With the water dropping and clearing on all our local rivers and big bugs hatching, good fishing opportunities can be found. But it is still limited. While it is possible to get your feet wet in some locations, wading should be done with extreme caution. Don’t forget your wading belt, and always fish with a friend. As we head into July, great fishing is just around the corner.

Silver Creek

The fishing has been slow on the Creek. Angler reports suggest that there are very few fish in the Upper Preserve as there is very little cover due to a lack of weed growth. As the weeds fill in and hatches improve, the trout should move in. The pond has been fishing fair. Hatches have been very sporadic. Some days, callibaetis, mixed with baetis, crane flies, damsels, and caddis will be present in the afternoon. On windy days, try beetles or ants along the banks. Nymphing remains the most productive approach with small midge and baetis patterns. Be sure to have some bug spray.

