With the water dropping and clearing on all our local rivers and big bugs hatching, good fishing opportunities can be found. But it is still limited. While it is possible to get your feet wet in some locations, wading should be done with extreme caution. Don’t forget your wading belt, and always fish with a friend. As we head into July, great fishing is just around the corner.
The fishing has been slow on the Creek. Angler reports suggest that there are very few fish in the Upper Preserve as there is very little cover due to a lack of weed growth. As the weeds fill in and hatches improve, the trout should move in. The pond has been fishing fair. Hatches have been very sporadic. Some days, callibaetis, mixed with baetis, crane flies, damsels, and caddis will be present in the afternoon. On windy days, try beetles or ants along the banks. Nymphing remains the most productive approach with small midge and baetis patterns. Be sure to have some bug spray.
The Wood is fluctuating due to the recent rains, but, in general, the flows are dropping and should continue to do so. Still, the Wood is high, so wade with caution. Focus on those areas where you can access both sides of the river without having to attempt wading across, side channels, or above town. Look for Green Drakes as the weather continues to warm and the river drops. Remember, this is one of those bugs that starts on the lower to mid river and moves up river. Also, the hatch is usually a late afternoon occurrence. Grey Drakes have been seen in abundance, especially on the lower river. If you find a safe place to fish, try big dries trailed by a Green Drake nymph or other size 12 beaded nymphs. Straight nymphing with either a suspender or sighter style indicator and a double-nymph rig will also work.
The flows continue to drop and are currently at 1,600 cubic feet per second. This is a decent, floatable level, but wade fishing is limited. At these flows, the fish will be in the side channels, tight to the banks, and in the soft riffles and seams. Some large stones have been spotted in the lower river, but the cool weather and water has delayed this hatch. There are some Mormon Crickets skittering about as well. Still, fishing large stone nymphs or tossing Salmon flies to the bank are good options. Streamers can also be productive.
Flows on the upper river are still high, but it is possible to find some soft water to try and catch a fish. But, making a day of fishing is still a week or two away. It is still worth the trip, as the wild flowers are spectacular. On the Lost below Mackay, flows have dropped to under 1,000 cubic feet per second. Hopefully the flows will continue to drop and we can explore this fishery in a couple weeks.
The Salmon is flowing high, but floatable. Wade fishermen might find a spot to fish, but it is limited. While the big Stone flies are gone, the Golden Stones are showing up in good numbers. The Yankee Fork Dredge Ponds, Kids Creek Pond, Stanley Lake, or Alturas Lake have all been recently stocked.
Penny Lake, Heagle Park Pond, Lake Creek, and Gaver’s Lagoon have all been recently stocked. If you are looking for a safe spot to have a family picnic and catch a few fish, give these a go.
Magic, Little Wood, and Mackay reservoirs are fishing well for freshly stocked as well as resident trout. You can fish from shore or a float tube with ease, just be aware that strong winds and afternoon thunderstorms can make boating unsafe.
