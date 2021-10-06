The fall foliage and fishing should peak over the next few weeks. After this summer, it is hard to imagine the ski season is fewer than two months away. This also means the gorgeous fall days with highs in the 70s are coming to a close. The weather forecast is calling for much cooler temperatures for the weeks ahead, so if you plan to spend the day wading our waters, dress for the season. The cooler temps will continue to shorten our fishing window and the fall hatches will continue to build momentum.
SILVER CREEK—For a variety of reasons, the Creek is mostly empty, allowing anglers the freedom to move about and pick the water they wish to fish. Also, the choice of bugs has dwindled to just a few options. Be prepared for a lot of Baetis size 20 and 22 as well as Mahogany Duns size 16. You may find pockets of Tricos, maybe a few Callibaetis depending on where you are, but once the cooler temps take hold these will disappear. Depending on where you fish, you may find browns staging in preparation for spawning in shallow water with gravel bottoms. If they are obviously in spawn mode (on redds), they can be fascinating to watch, but please don’t fish for them and always watch your step around the beds.
BIG WOOD RIVER—This cold snap is really going to kick the Wood into full fall fishing mode. Hecubas are still making an appearance, but their numbers are dwindling. This bug can be a great one to use if you are searching the water looking to bring a fish to the surface. Ants are a good option as well. Baetis size 20 is going to continue to be the best option and should continue to hatch throughout the warmest part of the day. Also, nymphing continues to be solid. The best method is to fish a high floating dry with a small baetis nymph or Zebra midge size 18 trailing behind. Remember, with the cool mornings, the fishing has really been best from around noon till the sun leaves the water.
LOWER BIG LOST RIVER—With the low flows the fishing is tough. The fish are very spooky and concentrated in the deeper runs and buckets. Baetis are hatching in the afternoon.
UPPER BIG LOST RIVER—As always, if you decide to fish this area be prepared to cover a lot of river. Persistent anglers will be rewarded. The water is very low and cold, so focus your attention on the Main Stem of the Upper Lost from the North Fork confluence and down.
SALMON RIVER—After being in the mid to high 60s all summer long, the water has really cooled down and the fishing is very good for a short window. Plenty of good wading options from Stanley on down. As usual, a plethora of bugs and techniques will work as these fish tend to not be very selective.
SOUTH FORK OF THE BOISE—This is a great time of year for wade fishing on the South Fork. The flows are steady at around 300 cubic feet per second. Hatches can be strong in the afternoon. Look for pinks and flavs along with fall baetis. Also expect to see crane flies skittering about followed by a vicious take as well as evening caddis. Nymphing is also going to be productive for trout and whitefish.
LOCAL PONDS—The local ponds have been stocked for the last time and are ready for a family picnic and some fishing.
