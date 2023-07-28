The easy angling days of spring and early summer are behind us. Summer success depends on delicate presentations, line management and bug selection. Now you must make your first presentation count because the fish seldom give a second chance. Also, keep the slack out of your line or you will miss the opportunity to set the hook. Finally, when selecting flies be sure to have multiple different styles and sizes. Anglers who make these adjustments will continue to find success.
Silver Creek-Fishing the Creek remains slow, but the good numbers of small fish bodes well for the future. If you do go, the morning Trico hatch should continue to build this week, especially with the warmer temps in the forecast. The day typically begins with a few Callibaetis spinners and a smattering of Trico Duns on the water. As the morning progresses, hopefully Baetis spinners make an appearance followed by a brief Trico spinner fall. Fish pods are far and few between, but if you do find feeding trout they are more than likely eating more Baetis than Tricos. Once the morning activity subsides, Blue Damsels as well as Callibaetis Duns and Spinners may appear. Of course, beetles and ants can be good midday with a wind chop.
Big Wood-With new water continuing to open as flows drop, the Wood looks great. Still, fish numbers are down, so success depends upon persistence. Those willing to find water that has not been pressured are finding decent fishing. The hatches remain strong during the most pleasant time of day, but once the heat settles in the bugs disappear.
